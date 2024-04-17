North Dakota Congressional Delegation Introduces Bill to Help Fund the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, Secure Artifacts for Display

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and John Hoeven (R-ND), along with Congressman Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), introduced the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Act, which would support the construction of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library (TRPL) in Medora, North Dakota. The legislation would authorize funding for the library’s continued construction, ensuring the preservation of President Roosevelt’s history and legacy.

“The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Act is a wise investment in our nation’s historical preservation. It guarantees that future generations of Americans can access the rich history and enduring impact of Theodore Roosevelt,” stated the North Dakota Congressional Delegation. “As President Roosevelt proudly claimed, he would not have ascended to the presidency had it not been for North Dakota. Fittingly, we are honored that our state should house the institution dedicated to preserving his legacy. We urge our colleagues to swiftly consider and pass this legislation so that all Americans can have access to a world-renowned center for studying President Roosevelt’s visionary leadership and dedication to conservation.”

“With the introduction of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Act, we honor not just a president, but a transformative leader whose spirit was forged in the rugged beauty of North Dakota,” said Governor Doug Burgum. “Building on the substantial and essential investments from the state of North Dakota and private donors, this legislation represents a historic opportunity to honor President Roosevelt’s legacy and inspire future generations to embody his values of conservation, leadership and public service. We are grateful to Congressman Armstrong, Senators Hoeven and Cramer, and all partners involved for their steadfast commitment to making this vision a reality.”

“This legislation would be instrumental in completing the Library’s construction and help us achieve our goal of opening in time for our nation’s 250th-anniversary celebration,” said Edward O’Keefe, CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. “We are grateful for the support from the North Dakota Congressional Delegation as well as the State of North Dakota and private benefactors who have made this project possible. This legislation would be pivotal to the project’s development and establish the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library as the nation’s premier institution for bringing the legacy of this 20th-century President to a 21st-century citizenry.”

“Preserving Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy isn’t just about honoring the past, it’s about shaping the future,” said Theodore ‘Ted’ Roosevelt V, the great-great-grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt. “With the approval of this legislation, Congress will help ensure that the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will be a beacon of inspiration, reminding us all of the values of conservation, leadership, and courage that define our national character. My family and I are grateful to the congressional delegation for spearheading this effort.”



This legislation draws on established precedent through which presidential libraries receive federal funding via the Congressional appropriations process.

Joining the North Dakota delegation are U.S. Representative Joe Neguse (D-CO) and U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM).

Click here for bill text.