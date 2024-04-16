STN: BLA 125736
Proper Name: idecabtagene vicleucel
Tradename: ABECMA
Manufacturer: Celgene Corporation, a Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Indications:

  • Treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after two or more prior lines of therapy including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

Product Information

Supporting Documents

 

 