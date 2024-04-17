Reese Johnson Partners with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Empowering Book, “Against All Odds”

Reese Johnson

WEST HILLS, CA, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces an exciting collaboration with Reese Johnson, who will co-author the upcoming book, "Against All Odds”, alongside an exceptional team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

"Against All Odds” is poised to captivate readers with its inspiring narratives of courage and resilience, scheduled for its debut in the Summer of 2024.

A seasoned Certified Information Systems Auditor and Cybersecurity professional, Reese Johnson brings over two decades of leadership expertise to the table. With a distinguished career in Financial Services, she has served as a Vice President of Internal Audit for several leading global Banks, guiding organizations through risk management and regulatory compliance implementation.

Beyond her corporate endeavors, Reese is deeply committed to community engagement and advocacy for workforce parity. As an affiliate of the Multicultural Women Executive Leadership Program, she supports women on their transformative journeys towards becoming better leaders in their professions and communities.

A devoted nonprofit Board Member at the Boys & Girls Club of Carson, Reese dedicates her time to supporting the educational enrichment of underserved youth, contributing to organizational governance and developing programs that empower young individuals to cultivate their limitless potential as future business leaders.

As the founder and CEO of Elliott Reese Consulting and Entertainment Group, Reese embodies a mission-driven approach, aiming to make a lasting impact in her field. Her recent attainment of an MBA from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business further solidifies her expertise in strategy and leadership development.

When not immersed in her professional pursuits, Reese is re-energized by creating inspirational music and cherishing quality time with her husband and two children while indulging in movie nights.

SuccessBooks® is truly honored to welcome Reese Johnson as a co-author of "Against All Odds” and eagerly anticipates the unique perspectives she will bring to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the release of "Against All Odds” and prepare to be deeply inspired by the collective stories of Reese Johnson, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.