Australian Family Business planning to donate $8m each year to sporting clubs in need
BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Showzer, a leading provider of environmentally friendly self serve dog washing machines is set to announce a new initiative aimed at supporting sporting clubs that are facing challenging financial times.
The initiative will see Showzer supplying and installing their Showzer Dog Wash system into sporting clubs that require urgent fund-raising initiatives to allow local kids to stay in sport.
Showzer plans to have 100 machines installed at no cost to sporting clubs throughout Australia by July this Year, with most clubs receiving in excess of $20,000 per annum from the initiative.
A total of $5 from every Showzer Dog Wash is received by the club and will aid in reducing the increased costs for these not-for-profit organisations without the burden being placed on the clubs finding the funds to own a Showzer or the volunteers to operate them.
"We understand the challenges that sporting clubs face every year to keep kids in sport, especially with an increase in cost-of-living pressures for families," said Natasha Young Director of Showzer. "Through our Showzer Dog Wash machine installations, we hope to provide a helping hand to these clubs and contribute to the resilience and growth of the local sports community."
As a privately owned business, Showzer is committed to giving back to the community each and every day. Showzer is aiming to provide a convenient and eco-friendly way for dog owners to keep their furry friends clean and healthy, while at the same time supporting their local sporting clubs.
In addition to supporting sporting communities, Showzer is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of low vision individuals. Each time a dog is washed at a Showzer, $1 will be donated to Guide Dogs.
Showzers financial contribution will help Guide Dogs continue their mission in providing assistance and companionship to people with low vision and blindness, enabling them to lead happy and fulfilling lives. Jock Beveridge, Acting CEO of Guide Dogs Queensland, said “We’re so grateful for the generous support from Showzer through this initiative, and proud to be partnering with an Australian based company. They truly live out their mission of giving back to the community, and this in turn impacts so many lives.”
“We were fortunate enough to have a Showzer machine installed at our Queensland facility this year for our team to keep our dogs clean and healthy.” said Natalie Maticka, Vet at Guide Dogs Queensland.
"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with sporting communities and Guide Dogs to create a positive impact in both the environmental and social sectors," said Natasha Young, Director of Showzer.
‘We are providing sporting clubs with over $4m in free Showzer dog wash machines in the next 6 months Australia wide, with our Plans to increase this to nearly $16m by the end of 2025. Our goal is to raise $8m per annum for local sporting clubs and fulfill the Guide Dog shortage with an additional 25 dogs per annum, all with an environmentally sustainable product. I encourage everyone to join in this collaborative effort to support the important work of Guide Dogs by choosing Showzer to wash their beloved pet at sporting clubs nationally” stated Natasha Young from Showzer.
Showzer Dog Washes receive no financial support from any level of Government and are proud to support Local Community Sports and the development of Children Nationwide.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Natasha Young
natasha@showzer.com.au or 0421 188 678
SUMMARY NOTES:
- Showzer to donate $4m of installed Dog Washes by July 2024 Australia wide at no cost to Australian Sporting Clubs.
- 100% Australian owned and operated.
- Showzer announces new initiative to support sporting clubs in need of critical funding to keep Kids in Sport
- Showzer recognizes the importance of sports and recreation in fostering community spirit and promoting physical well-being.
- Showzer aims to contribute to the revitalization of sporting clubs and help them overcome financial challenges.
- Showzer’s commitment to supporting sporting clubs aligns with its core values of community engagement and social responsibility.
- Sporting clubs in need can contact Natasha Young at Showzer to take advantage of this opportunity.
- Showzer looks forward to partnering with sporting clubs in their journey towards sustainability.
Natasha Young
Showzer Pty Ltd
+61421188678 ext.
