Photos: California Chief Justice Helps Dedicate Courthouses in Redding and Willows

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero joined judges and staff from the Superior Court of Shasta County and the Superior Court of Glenn County to officially commemorate courthouses in Redding and Willows on Apr. 11 and 12, respectively. The ceremonies included remarks by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, the courts’ judges, and Judicial Council Administrative Director Shelley Curran.

“These courthouses provide much-needed improvements to court services and will help ensure that we can live up to our promise of providing safe, secure, and equal access to justice for people throughout the state," said Chief Justice Guerrero.

Since the state judicial branch took over responsibility for courthouses in 2002, the judicial branch construction program has completed 35 new courthouse projects and another 18 projects are underway and in various stages.