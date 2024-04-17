INTFIA Blockchain Scam Sympathy Fund: Helping Thousands Rebuild Lives Since Inception
Standing Strong: Blockchain Scam Sympathy Fund Provides Lifeline Amidst Industry Upheaval
The fund has been an invaluable resource for victims of the Luna and FTX exchange collapses. We’ve provided aid to more than 7,000 individuals and businesses in need.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to unprecedented global losses surpassing billions of dollars in the blockchain industry, the INTFIA Blockchain Scam Sympathy Fund has emerged as a beacon of hope for thousands grappling with the aftermath of the Luna and FTX exchange crashes. Since its establishment in 2020, the Fund has provided vital relief to individuals and businesses devastated by these catastrophic events.
Camilla Jones, Deputy Administrator of the INTFIA Blockchain Scam Sympathy Fund, remarked, "The fund has been an invaluable resource for victims of the Luna and FTX exchange collapses. We’ve provided aid to more than 7,000 individuals and businesses in need, and have helped alleviate some of the financial strain caused by scam."
Among those aided by the Fund is Kim, a small business owner who invested a significant portion of his savings in Luna tokens and UST, only to see them vanish overnight when Terra Luna Foundation collapsed. "I was devastated," Michael recalled. "But the support from the INTFIA Fund helped me keep my business afloat while I figured out my next steps. Similarly, Sarah, an aspiring investor, found herself on the brink of financial ruin after falling victim to a fraudulent scheme on the FTX exchange. "I felt like I had nowhere to turn," Sarah shared. "But the Fund not only provided financial assistance but also connected me with legal counsel that helped me navigate the complex process of recovering my lost assets."
Amidst the chaos, the Fund has stood as a steadfast ally to the crypto and blockchain communities, offering a lifeline to individuals grappling with the fallout of failed investments and fraudulent schemes. "Our support has enabled affected individuals to stay afloat during these troubled times," Jones affirmed. "We’ve seen a tremendous outpouring of support from our donors, and with their help, we’ve been able to provide meaningful assistance to those in need."
Looking ahead, the Fund remains committed to its mission of safeguarding individuals and businesses from fraudulent investments and schemes in cryptocurrency. "As we look to the future, our goal is to expand the reach of our Sympathy Fund and strengthen our efforts to combat blockchain scams," said Jones. "Recently, we've observed a surge in Smart Contracts scam, such as phishing links on platforms like Twitter, resulting in significant losses for many." This highlights the ever-changing and challenging nature of blockchain fraud, emphasizing the importance of caution for all involved.
In view of the continued occurrence of market fraud, the INTFIA Blockchain Scam Sympathy Fund encourages individuals and businesses affected by crypto scams to seek help by applying for financial assistance through its website.
INTFIA (International Trust and Fraud Intervention Association) is a non-governmental organization headquartered in Los Angeles, California which provide services and an environment within which information about financial fraud, fraud investigation and fraud prevention methods can be collected, exchanged and taught for the common good of the financial payment industry and our global society.
