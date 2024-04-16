Del Rio CBP officers apprehend man wanted on aggravated sexual assault of a child warrant

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Del Rio Port of Entry encountered a man wanted in North Texas on a felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“Our frontline officers continue to exercise resolute vigilance while inspecting arriving travelers and that dedication and utilization of our national law enforcement databases resulted in this significant apprehension,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “Apprehensions of persons wanted for alleged crimes of this heinous type exemplify the important role of our officers in keeping our border communities secure.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Monday, April 15, CBP officers at Del Rio International Bridge referred pedestrian Celestino Galvan, 55, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 issued by Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in Ft. Worth, Texas. CBP officers transported Galvan to Val Verde County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

