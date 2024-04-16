Chicago CBP intercepts 1,117lbs of Methamphetamine precursor powder & 225lbs of Cocaine cutting agent

CHICAGO– A shipment containing over 1,000 pounds of unidentified powder were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Chicago on April 11.

CBP officers, with the help of Narcotic Detection Dog Aldo, detained 26 boxes of unknown powders which were concealed within bags. A sample of the powder was sent to CBP’s Laboratories and Scientific Services for evaluation. There were two types of powder in the shipment. The first powder was identified as BMK methyl Glycidate, a precursor in the synthesis for P2P methamphetamine while the other powder was identified as Benzocaine, a cutting agent for cocaine. The shipment was arriving from Shenzhen, China and was heading to a location in Wood Dale, Chicago. The shipment was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and is pending investigation.

“Our ability to collect intelligence and the experience and knowledge of our officers were key in stopping these shipments,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “Transnational criminals exploit dependencies and addictions to sell their illicit goods. Our officers are trained to identify shipments that contain these potentially dangerous substances and will continue to work to keep private citizens and their families safe.”

CBP is on the front line of America’s fight against dangerous drugs. As the largest law enforcement agency in the United States, CBP is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs from entering the country and preventing these deadly substances from entering our communities and taking lives.

The CBP Strategy to Combat Fentanyl and Other Synthetic Drugs drives a whole-of-CBP approach feeding into the work taking place across DHS as CBP leads interagency efforts against illicit synthetic narcotics. This strategy aligns resources, enhances partnerships, and builds on CBP’s successful enforcement intelligence and data-driven operations, while leveraging CBP’s vast expertise and data holdings to disrupt the transnational criminal organizations responsible for the illicit production, distribution, and trafficking of illicit fentanyl, its analogues, and other synthetic drugs in the United States.

CBP continues to conduct operations targeting the smuggling of illicit fentanyl and other dangerous drugs. These operations leverage intelligence and investigative information to target drug traffickers’ supply chains and interdict items required in the production of illicit fentanyl, including precursor chemicals, pill presses and parts, movement of finished product, and illicit proceeds.

CBP’s border security mission is led at 328 ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations. Please visit CBP Ports of Entry to learn more about how CBP’s Office of Field Operations secures our nation’s borders. Learn more about CBP at www.CBP.gov.