CV VC AG Announces CV Pad: An Early-Stage Token Investment Launchpad
ZUG, CANTON ZUG, SWITZERLAND, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CV VC AG, the blockchain venture capital firm dedicated to advancing the utility of blockchain technology, introduces CV Pad, a launchpad that opens up opportunities to expertly vetted Web3 projects. In collaboration with DuckDAO, CV Pad will catalyze the growth of new Web3 initiatives. CV Pad answers the need for a platform that brings expert VC experience to the rapidly evolving Launchpad space.

• CV Pad leverages CV VC’s extensive global venture capital experience and presents curated Web3 projects
• Investor-focused: By harnessing the investment, incubation, and community structures of CV VC, CV Labs, and DuckDao, CV Pad combines the know-how and experience of the traditional VC world with the agility of the Web3 sector
• Founder-centric: CV Pad, as a Launchpad +, offers not only investment avenues for early-stage projects but also comprehensive support. This includes launch assistance and access to partner business networks, prioritizing founders’ needs beyond funding
• Holders of the CV Pad utility token, $CVPAD, gain the ability to invest in projects on the platform
Mathias Ruch, CEO of CV VC said “CV Pad is the continuation of our strategy launched in 2022 to explore early-stage token investments. CV Pad extends and enhances our existing offering for investors, granting them access to earlier stages and token-only investments. By expanding our offering, we are addressing the fact that pioneering Web3 projects may consider investor participation through tokens rather than equity or a hybrid model. As such, CV Pad is part of our long-term growth strategy, where we aim to expand our product offering for investors further. It is also illustrative of our thesis, which reflects the new global mindset of enabling individual sovereignty in the new world order through Web3 technology”.
CV VC has invested in 66 startups across 21 countries. It is focused on global blockchain pioneers building the new internet's rails and driving trust and efficiencies for a better functioning world. CV Pad embodies this mission by enabling token investment.
Money evolves. It's not just fiat anymore. Tokens and crypto represent a new medium of exchange and an emerging asset class. CV Pad acknowledges this shift and aims to make participation in the new asset class accessible to everyone, and therefore, CV Pad is launched.
About CV VC
CV VC is a private blockchain venture capital firm providing seed funding and an acceleration program to transformative technology teams worldwide. Qualified investors can gain exposure to blockchain technology and digital assets with CV VC’s investment product suite, which includes venture capital portfolios and portfolios of liquid hedge funds. CV VC’s expertise also extends to offering blockchain industry consulting and advisory services to corporates and governments.
As pioneers in Crypto Valley, the birthplace of Ethereum and home to numerous blockchain unicorns, CV VC is at the forefront of shaping Web3 dynamics. With a track record of 66 investments in blockchain startups, CV VC embodies an entrepreneurial spirit, championed by its visionary founders and board members. These include Alex Wassmer, an esteemed industrialist serving as Chairman of CV VC, Yvonne Bettkober of the Volkswagen Group, Philipp Rösler ex Vice-Chancellor of Germany, Mathias Ruch as founder & CEO and Olaf Hannemann as co-founder and CIO. CV Labs is the ecosystem business pillar of CV VC, operating its accelerator and hubs across Switzerland, Liechtenstein, South Africa, Germany, and Portugal.
About CV Pad
CV Pad is a Launchpad+, aiming to take projects through their TGE with a suite of services from tokenomics support to distribution and marketing, with the support of their global network of partnerships. It is a collective: DuckDAO, CV VC, and CV Labs, that utilizes its wealth of experience in Web3 and traditional venture capital to not only support projects but also provide vetted, curated picks for the launchpads investors.
