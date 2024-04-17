Compass Real Estate Agent Ryan Waugaman Sheds Light on Bitcoin-Backed Mortgages in Miami's Thriving Market
Miami Realtor focused on Crypto-backed real estate solutions.
Miami realtor Ryan Waugaman helps clients leverage Bitcoin for homeownership through crypto-backed mortgages, offering an alternative financing option.
As Miami's real estate market and Bitcoin continue to reach new heights, Ryan, a licensed real estate agent with Compass, is helping navigate the innovative world of crypto-backed mortgages.
“Many people are hesitant to sell their Bitcoin to purchase real estate, fearing they might miss out on future growth potential,” says Ryan. “Crypto-backed mortgages offer a solution, allowing them to leverage their digital assets for homeownership while holding onto their Bitcoin.”
Ryan Waugaman brings a wealth of knowledge to the table, guiding clients through the intricacies of crypto mortgages. Here's what he clarifies:
• Benefits: Hold onto Bitcoin while investing in real estate, potentially benefiting from both markets.
• Process: A mortgage broker secures your Bitcoin during the loan term, similar to a traditional mortgage.
• Considerations: These are non-qualified loans, potentially with higher interest rates and stricter qualifications. Margin calls are a risk if the Bitcoin value falls significantly.
Ryan emphasizes the importance of understanding the risks involved. However, crypto-backed mortgages offer a compelling solution for those seeking alternative financing options.
Ryan is a licensed real estate agent with Compass, a leading technology-enabled real estate brokerage. With a deep understanding of Miami's market and a focus on innovative solutions, he is dedicated to helping clients achieve their real estate goals.
