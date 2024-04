Compass Real Estate Agent Ryan Waugaman Sheds Light on Bitcoin-Backed Mortgages in Miami's Thriving Market

Miami Realtor focused on Crypto-backed real estate solutions.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Miami's real estate market and Bitcoin continue to reach new heights, Ryan, a licensed real estate agent with Compass, is helping navigate the innovative world of crypto-backed mortgages.“Many people are hesitant to sell their Bitcoin to purchase real estate, fearing they might miss out on future growth potential,” says Ryan. “Crypto-backed mortgages offer a solution, allowing them to leverage their digital assets for homeownership while holding onto their Bitcoin.”Ryan Waugaman brings a wealth of knowledge to the table, guiding clients through the intricacies of crypto mortgages. Here's what he clarifies:• Benefits: Hold onto Bitcoin while investing in real estate, potentially benefiting from both markets.• Process: A mortgage broker secures your Bitcoin during the loan term, similar to a traditional mortgage.• Considerations: These are non-qualified loans, potentially with higher interest rates and stricter qualifications. Margin calls are a risk if the Bitcoin value falls significantly.Ryan emphasizes the importance of understanding the risks involved. However, crypto-backed mortgages offer a compelling solution for those seeking alternative financing options.Ryan is a licensed real estate agent with Compass, a leading technology-enabled real estate brokerage. With a deep understanding of Miami's market and a focus on innovative solutions, he is dedicated to helping clients achieve their real estate goals.