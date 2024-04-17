Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,164 in the last 365 days.

Champtires Expands In-Person Tire Retail Sales to Sanford, NC

Pick up premium used tires in Sanford, NC

Pick up premium used tires in Sanford, NC

Drivers in the greater Raleigh, North Carolina area can now quickly purchase premium used tires in-person from the country’s most trusted source, Champtires.

There are situations when waiting for a tire to be delivered is inconvenient. This gives people in and around Sanford the ability to quickly get tires when they need them.”
— Brad Rea

SANFORD, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive businesses and drivers in the greater Raleigh, North Carolina area can now quickly purchase premium used tires in-person from the country’s most trusted source, Champtires.

Champtires was founded in 2009 to provide an option to expensive new tires. With prices up on almost all consumer goods, including tires and gas, anyone who drives, sells or repairs cars can benefit from lower priced high-quality used tires.

Headquartered in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Champtires sells tires across the continental United States and at two retail locations in the Pittsburgh, PA region. Now, Champtires is offering pickup sales at its Sanford, NC warehouse.

“While we offer free and fast shipping for website orders, there are situations when waiting for a tire to be delivered is inconvenient. This gives people in and around Sanford the ability to quickly get tires when they need them,” said Brad Rea, president and CEO of Champtires.

The cost difference between new and slightly used tires can be substantial. For example, BRIDGESTONE ALENZA SPORT A/S RFT 275/45-20 110 H tires are $408.03 per tire, or $1,632.12 for a set. At Champtires, like-new Bridgestone tires in the same exact size, brand and model are priced at $81.17 per tire, saving $1,307.44 for four tires.

Goodyear Eagle RS-A 245/55-18 103 V tires sell for about $233 per tire. Buying a 9/32 replacement from Champtires costs $58.35, a difference of $174.65 for one tire.

Saving money isn’t the only benefit of used tires – it is also the sustainable option because a perfectly good product is being reused instead of ending up in a landfill.

To purchase and pickup tires in Sanford, simply call 412-462-3000 to place the order. Champtires’ warehouse is located at 1501 Douglas Drive, Sanford, NC 27330.

For more information, visit https://www.champtires.com.

Shilo Rea
Champtires
shilo@champtires.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

How To Stop Overpaying for Tires

You just read:

Champtires Expands In-Person Tire Retail Sales to Sanford, NC

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more