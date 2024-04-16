Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,875 in the last 365 days.

Twin Disc Announces Details of Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release, Webcast, and Conference Call

MILWAUKEE, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), today announced that it will release its fiscal 2024 third-quarter results at approximately 8:00 am Eastern on April 30, 2024, and host a webcast and conference call to discuss those results at 9:00 am Eastern. Following their prepared remarks, the Company will host a question-and-answer session with the investment community.

The live audio webcast will be available on Twin Disc’s website at https://ir.twindisc.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 approximately ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.twindisc.com shortly after the call until April 29, 2025.

About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

Investors:
Riveron
TwinDiscIR@riveron.com

Source: Twin Disc, Incorporated


Primary Logo

You just read:

Twin Disc Announces Details of Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release, Webcast, and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more