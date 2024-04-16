NetLogistik Partners With Vuzix Wholly Owned Subsidiary Moviynt to Offer Mobility Solutions for the Warehouse

Increase Warehouse Efficiency with True Hands-Free Operation and Simplified Worker Experience

DENVER and ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetLogistik, the leader in powerful services that guide companies toward the digital transformation of the supply chain, announces a referral partnership with Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, and its wholly owned subsidiary and SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, Moviynt. As a referral partner, NetLogistik will offer and implement Moviynt’s Mobilium™ platform driving increased frontline worker productivity by enabling hands-free operations and improved user experiences. As the ultimate hands-free warehouse enabler, Vuzix smart glasses factor significantly into the Moviynt solution mix.



“Many NetLogistik customers are looking to add mobility solutions to warehouse processes to speed inventory management, order picking, putaway, cross-docking, inspections, and more,” says Jagan Reddy, Managing Director US, NetLogistik. “The one-stop shop from NetLogistik of mobility and hands-free devices, warehouse management systems, and implementation services shortens ROI, improves productivity, lowers errors, and speeds fulfillment for better customer satisfaction.”

"NetLogistik has an excellent reputation for driving value within the warehouse with its proven implementation services and support. Their experience across supply chain enablers is second to none and represents an excellent complement to the Moviynt suite," says Philip Matkovsky, President and CEO of Moviynt. “We look forward to our Mobilium platform helping their clients improve efficiencies and transform their supply chains for a competitive advantage.”

NetLogistik is a trusted advisor for implementing Blue Yonder and SAP technologies. It helps customers achieve flawless end-to-end supply chain execution and effectively integrate critical systems for better visibility, error reduction, and cost efficiency.

About NetLogistik

At Netlogistik®, we are your trusted partner for digital supply chain management. With over two decades of experience and a team of over 600 logistics and commerce experts, we tackle your toughest business challenges. Our flexible services have earned the satisfaction of hundreds of clients across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. We specialize in partnering with industry leaders like Blue Yonder to guide your digital transformation journey. Let us add unmatched value to your business, ensuring seamless and efficient logistics. Choose Netlogistik to grow your business and lead the way in the digital supply chain. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 375 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

