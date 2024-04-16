Kamari Pharma Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 81st Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology

Late breaking poster presentation includes Phase 1b clinical trial results demonstrating the safety and preliminary efficacy of KM-001, a topical TRPV3 inhibitor, for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma



Oral presentation highlights favorable in vitro and in vivo safety and efficacy data of novel TRPV3 inhibitors KM-001(topical) and KM-023 (oral) in preclinical 3D skin and mouse models

NESS ZIONA, Israel, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamari Pharma, a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company developing first and best-in-class treatments for rare and severe genetic skin diseases, today announced two abstracts reporting results for its novel TRPV3 inhibitors, KM-001(topical) and KM-023 (oral), have been selected for presentation at the 81st Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID), being held May 15-18, 2024 in Dallas, TX, USA.

TRPV3 plays a central role in skin disease as it regulates proliferation, differentiation and barrier function of human skin. KM-001 and KM-023 are specific and selective TRPV3 inhibitors that address both molecular and local damage to the skin by regulating Ca²⁺ influx into the cell, thereby reconstructing the skin barrier and reducing inflammation. Kamari is currently developing KM-001 for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and KM-023 for the treatment of Olmstead syndrome, severe keratoderma and Ichthyosis.

The details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: KM-001, a novel TRPV3 inhibitor, demonstrates safety and preliminary efficacy in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma

Final ID Number: LB941

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Category: Clinical Research - Interventional Research

Session Date & Time: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 4:30-6:30pm CT

Title: Novel TRPV3 inhibitors developed for the treatment of palmoplantar keratodermas, demonstrate safety and efficacy in preclinical models

Final ID Number: 771

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Category: Translational Studies and Early Preclinical to Clinical

Session Date & Time: Friday, May 17, 2024, 4:30-6:00pm CT

About Kamari Pharma

Kamari Pharma is a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company developing first and best in class treatments for rare and severe genetic skin diseases. Kamari’s lead molecules, KM-001 (topical) and KM-023 (oral) are novel, highly specific and selective TRPV3 inhibitors that are initially being developed to treat palmoplantar keratodermas, Olmstead syndrome and Ichthyosis. Kamari’s management team is comprised of industry leaders highly experienced in drug discovery, dermatological pharmaceutical development and rare disease drug development.

