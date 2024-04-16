Kamari Pharma Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 81st Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology
Late breaking poster presentation includes Phase 1b clinical trial results demonstrating the safety and preliminary efficacy of KM-001, a topical TRPV3 inhibitor, for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma
Oral presentation highlights favorable in vitro and in vivo safety and efficacy data of novel TRPV3 inhibitors KM-001(topical) and KM-023 (oral) in preclinical 3D skin and mouse models
NESS ZIONA, Israel, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamari Pharma, a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company developing first and best-in-class treatments for rare and severe genetic skin diseases, today announced two abstracts reporting results for its novel TRPV3 inhibitors, KM-001(topical) and KM-023 (oral), have been selected for presentation at the 81st Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID), being held May 15-18, 2024 in Dallas, TX, USA.
TRPV3 plays a central role in skin disease as it regulates proliferation, differentiation and barrier function of human skin. KM-001 and KM-023 are specific and selective TRPV3 inhibitors that address both molecular and local damage to the skin by regulating Ca²⁺ influx into the cell, thereby reconstructing the skin barrier and reducing inflammation. Kamari is currently developing KM-001 for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and KM-023 for the treatment of Olmstead syndrome, severe keratoderma and Ichthyosis.
The details of the presentations are as follows:
Title: KM-001, a novel TRPV3 inhibitor, demonstrates safety and preliminary efficacy in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma
Final ID Number: LB941
Session Type: Poster Presentation
Category: Clinical Research - Interventional Research
Session Date & Time: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 4:30-6:30pm CT
Title: Novel TRPV3 inhibitors developed for the treatment of palmoplantar keratodermas, demonstrate safety and efficacy in preclinical models
Final ID Number: 771
Session Type: Oral Presentation
Category: Translational Studies and Early Preclinical to Clinical
Session Date & Time: Friday, May 17, 2024, 4:30-6:00pm CT
About Kamari Pharma
Kamari Pharma is a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company developing first and best in class treatments for rare and severe genetic skin diseases. Kamari’s lead molecules, KM-001 (topical) and KM-023 (oral) are novel, highly specific and selective TRPV3 inhibitors that are initially being developed to treat palmoplantar keratodermas, Olmstead syndrome and Ichthyosis. Kamari’s management team is comprised of industry leaders highly experienced in drug discovery, dermatological pharmaceutical development and rare disease drug development.
