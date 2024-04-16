Submit Release
Heartland BancCorp Earns $5.1 Million, or $2.51 per Diluted Share, in the First Quarter of 2024; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.759 per Share

WHITEHALL, Ohio, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income increased 14.2% to $5.1 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.5 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, and decreased 3.9% compared to $5.3 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter.

The company also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share. The dividend will be payable July 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 25, 2024. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“Our first quarter operating performance continued to reflect the success of our community banking strategy, which produced solid earnings, improved operating efficiencies and pristine credit quality,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Net loan balances decreased modestly during the first quarter, largely due to a few large loan payoffs coupled with lighter production related to our efforts to slow down loan production near the end of 2023. Despite stiff competition in our markets, we continue to focus on maintaining our credit metrics while remaining disciplined on loan pricing, with newly funded loans having a weighted rate of 8.11% during the first quarter.”

“Our performance continues to be fueled by our market footprints in Columbus and Greater Cincinnati,” said McComb. “Our new branch in Delaware County, just north of Columbus, is realizing a strong start, and we continue to look for ways to expand our market outreach into other surrounding areas.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended March 31, 2024)

  • Net income was $5.1 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, compared to $4.5 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Heartland recorded no provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2024, compared to $750,000 for the first quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin was 3.37%, compared to 3.49% in the preceding quarter and 3.87% in the first quarter a year ago.
  • First quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased modestly to $18.0 million, compared to $17.9 million in the first quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.09%, compared to 1.06% in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.59%, compared to 13.36% in the first quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans decreased modestly during the quarter to $1.51 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.53 billion three months earlier.
  • Total deposits decreased modestly during the quarter to $1.63 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.64 billion three months earlier.
  • Credit quality remains pristine with nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.13% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.10% at March 31, 2024.
  • Tangible book value increased 11.6% to $74.88 per share, compared to $67.09 per share a year ago.
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share.

Balance Sheet Review
Assets
Total assets increased 6.4% to $1.88 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.77 billion a year earlier, and remained unchanged compared to three months earlier. Heartland’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 92.8% at March 31, 2024, compared to 93.2% at December 31, 2023, and 92.6% at March 31, 2023.

Securities increased 39.5% to $222.6 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $159.6 million a year earlier, and increased 5.4% compared to $211.1 million three months earlier. Securities comprise 11.9% of total assets at March 31, 2024, compared to 11.2% three months prior and 9.0% a year ago.

“We’ve continued to grow the investment portfolio, increasing our asset base liquidity during the quarter to 9.10% of assets, compared to 5.85% a year earlier, which has been a strategic focus over the past year,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Average earning assets increased to $1.78 billion in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.75 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $1.61 billion in the first quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.80% in the first quarter of 2024, up nine basis points from 5.71% in the preceding quarter, and up 62 basis points from 5.18% in the first quarter a year ago.

Loan Portfolio
“While we continued to moderate loan growth during the quarter, an increase in loan payoffs resulted in net loans decreasing 1.2% over the prior quarter end, while average loans remained nearly unchanged compared to the prior quarter,” said Ben Babcanec, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. “While loan demand has been stable, we remain disciplined with loan pricing which is resulting in slower growth.”

Net loans were $1.51 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.53 billion at December 31, 2023, and a 4.1% increase compared to $1.45 billion at March 31, 2023. Commercial loans increased modestly from year ago levels to $166.4 million, and comprise 10.9% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2024. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) increased 2.8% to $293.5 million at March 31, 2024, compared to a year ago, and comprise 19.2% of the total loan portfolio. Nonowner occupied CRE loans increased 4.6% to $489.7 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 32.0% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2024. 1-4 family residential real estate loans increased 4.4% from year-ago levels to $507.4 million and represent 33.2% of total loans. Home equity loans increased 21.1% from year-ago levels to $54.2 million and represent 3.5% of total loans, while consumer loans increased 1.9% from year-ago levels to $18.9 million and represent 1.2% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2024.

Deposits
Total deposits were $1.63 billion at March 31, 2024, a modest decrease, compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2023, and a $60.7 million, or 3.9% increase, compared to $1.57 billion at March 31, 2023. “Average deposits increased $17.6 million, or 1.1%, to $1.64 billion in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the preceding quarter, with the growth primarily in money market and CD accounts,” said Babcanec. “We are focused on nurturing client relationships while still being more selective with deposit pricing.”

At March 31, 2024, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts decreased 13.9% compared to a year ago and represented 25.8% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 3.0% compared to a year ago and represented 43.3% of total deposits; and CDs increased 27.1% compared to a year ago and comprised 30.9% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits was 2.45% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.21% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.24% in the first quarter of 2023.

Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity increased modestly to $163.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $162.5 million three months earlier and increased 10.6% compared to $148.1 million a year earlier. At March 31, 2024, Heartland’s tangible book value was $74.88 per share compared to $74.23 at December 31, 2023, and $67.09 at March 31, 2023.

Heartland continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with tangible equity to tangible assets of 8.09% at March 31, 2024, compared to 8.00% at December 31, 2023, and 7.71% at March 31, 2023.

Liquidity
Heartland had ample sources of available liquidity as of March 31, 2024, including a $220 million line of credit at the Federal Home Loan Bank, as well as additional credit lines of $120 million. Nearly 70% of Heartland’s client deposit balances were FDIC insured or collateralized as of March 31, 2024.

Operating Results
In the first quarter of 2024, Heartland generated a ROAA of 1.09% and a ROATCE of 13.59%, compared to 1.13% and 15.05%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.06% and 13.36%, respectively, in the first quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin
Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased 3.1% to $14.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $15.3 million in the first quarter a year ago, and decreased 3.4% compared to $15.4 million in the preceding quarter.

Total revenues (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus noninterest income) were $18.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, a modest increase compared to $17.9 million in the first quarter a year ago, and a 3.4% decrease compared to $18.6 million in the preceding quarter.

Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.37% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.49% in the preceding quarter and 3.87% in the first quarter of 2023. “The largest driver in our net interest margin decline during the quarter was the shift in noninterest bearing DDA balances into higher yielding deposit accounts, which was more than anticipated. Fortunately, noninterest DDA balances still comprise a large portion of our total deposit mix, representing 25.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2024,” said Almendinger. “While we are preparing for moderate deposit pricing pressure over the next quarter as some CDs will reprice, we believe we are near the bottom of the cycle and anticipate our net interest margin should start to rebound during the second half of 2024.”

Heartland’s net interest margin continues to remain above the peer average posted by the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index with total market capitalization under $250 million as of December 31, 2023.*

Provision for Credit Losses
Due to pristine credit quality, low net loan charge offs and negative loan growth, Heartland recorded no provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024. This compared to a $550,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a $750,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023.

*As of December 31, 2023, the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index tracked 178 banks with total common market capitalization under $250 million for the following ratios: NIM* of 3.20%.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased 19.9% to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.6 million in the first quarter a year ago, and decreased 3.0% compared to $3.2 million in the preceding quarter. Gains on sale of loans and originated mortgage servicing rights increased 129.2% to $518,000 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $226,000 in the first quarter a year ago, but decreased compared to $734,000 in the preceding quarter.

“We experienced good secondary loan activity to start the year, and we were able to take $175,000 in income through our FHLB Lender Risk Account (LRA) during the first quarter of 2024, compared to $35,000 during the first quarter of 2023,” said Almendinger.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expenses were $11.8 million during the first quarter of 2024, a 1.2% increase compared to $11.6 million in the preceding quarter and unchanged compared to the first quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefit expenses, the largest component of noninterest expense, were $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, which was a 1.7% decrease compared to $7.4 million in the preceding quarter and a 2.4% decrease compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

“In the first quarter of 2024, we continued with our company-wide efforts to manage operating expenses,” said Almendinger. “Salary and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, were lower in part due to lower incentive compensation from muted loan growth and fewer full-time employees. This was partly offset by higher FDIC insurance premiums compared to the first quarter a year ago.”

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2024 was 65.5%, compared to 62.5% for the preceding quarter and unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Income Tax Provision
In the first quarter of 2024, Heartland recorded $1.1 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 18.1%, compared to $1.1 million, or 17.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $992,000, or 18.2%, in the first quarter a year ago.

Credit Quality
“Our overall credit quality metrics continue to remain strong. We continue to see minimal signs of stress in the loan portfolio, and we hold strong collateral positions with all our loans,” said McComb.

At March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses plus unfunded commitment liability (ACL + UCL) was $19.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans, compared to $19.4 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, and $18.0 million, or 1.22% of total loans, a year ago. As of March 31, 2024, the ACL represented 985% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 1,106% three months earlier and 1,406% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.6 million at December 31, 2023, and $1.1 million at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, nonaccrual loans totaled 11 loans with an average balance of approximately $165,000. There was $149,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at March 31, 2024, compared to $468,000 at December 31, 2023, and $111,000 at March 31, 2023. Net loan charge-offs totaled $30,000 at March 31, 2024, compared to $318,000 in net loan charge-offs at December 31, 2023, and $19,000 in net loan charge-offs at March 31, 2023.

There were no other real estate owned and other nonperforming assets on the books at March 31, 2024, compared to $10,000 at December 31, 2023, and $5,000 at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets (NPAs), consisting of nonperforming loans and loans past due 90 days or more, were $2.0 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.1 million, or 0.11% at December 31, 2023, and $1.3 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at March 31, 2023.

About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 20 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In June of 2023, Heartland was ranked #119 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2022.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) Heartland’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (ii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus is susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland’s markets could adversely affect operations; and (6) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.


 
Heartland BancCorp
Quarterly Financial Summary
                       
    Three Months Ended
Earnings and dividends: Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023
  Interest income $ 25,626   $ 25,195   $ 24,194   $ 22,476   $ 20,521  
  Interest expense   10,764     9,807     8,928     7,437     5,180  
  Net interest income   14,862     15,388     15,266     15,039     15,341  
  Provision for credit losses   -     550     500     800     750  
  Noninterest income   3,119     3,217     3,232     3,390     2,601  
  Noninterest expense   11,775     11,632     11,975     11,695     11,750  
  Provision for income taxes   1,124     1,135     1,091     1,088     992  
  Net income   5,082     5,288     4,932     4,846     4,450  
                       
Share data:                    
  Basic earnings per share $ 2.52   $ 2.62   $ 2.45   $ 2.41   $ 2.21  
  Diluted earnings per share   2.51     2.61     2.43     2.39     2.19  
  Dividends declared per share   0.76     0.76     0.76     0.76     0.76  
  Book value per share   81.28     80.66     74.24     75.02     73.60  
  Tangible book value per share   74.88     74.23     67.78     68.54     67.09  
                       
  Common shares outstanding, 20,000,000 authorized   2,105,737     2,105,737     2,105,737     2,105,237     2,103,537  
  Treasury shares   (90,612 )   (90,612 )   (90,612 )   (90,612 )   (90,612 )
  Common shares, net   2,015,125     2,015,125     2,015,125     2,014,625     2,012,925  
  Average common shares outstanding, net   2,015,125     2,015,125     2,014,936     2,013,607     2,009,782  
                       
Balance sheet - average balances:                    
  Loans receivable, net $ 1,519,946   $ 1,520,331   $ 1,498,257   $ 1,465,920   $ 1,415,215  
  Earning assets   1,776,073     1,749,160     1,718,549     1,672,994     1,606,350  
  Goodwill & intangible assets   12,934     12,982     13,031     13,077     13,132  
  Total assets   1,878,171     1,854,191     1,822,084     1,772,998     1,705,675  
  Demand deposits   453,581     476,992     473,373     467,301     495,443  
  Deposits   1,639,911     1,622,335     1,598,495     1,553,882     1,488,181  
  Borrowings   58,938     60,857     51,856     49,965     54,257  
  Shareholders' equity   163,283     152,393     152,720     150,017     148,195  
                       
Ratios:                    
  Return on average assets   1.09 %   1.13 %   1.07 %   1.10 %   1.06 %
  Return on average equity   12.52 %   13.77 %   12.81 %   12.96 %   12.18 %
  Return on average tangible common equity   13.59 %   15.05 %   14.01 %   14.19 %   13.36 %
  Yield on earning assets   5.80 %   5.71 %   5.59 %   5.39 %   5.18 %
  Cost of deposits   2.45 %   2.21 %   2.05 %   1.76 %   1.24 %
  Cost of funds   2.55 %   2.31 %   2.15 %   1.86 %   1.36 %
  Net interest margin   3.37 %   3.49 %   3.52 %   3.61 %   3.87 %
  Efficiency ratio   65.49 %   62.52 %   64.74 %   63.46 %   65.48 %
                       
Asset quality:                    
  Net loan charge-offs to average loans   0.01 %   0.08 %   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.01 %
  Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.13 %   0.13 %   0.14 %   0.14 %   0.09 %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.10 %   0.11 %   0.11 %   0.12 %   0.07 %
  Allowance for credit losses to gross loans   1.17 %   1.16 %   1.13 %   1.13 %   1.13 %
  ACL + UCL to gross loans   1.27 %   1.25 %   1.26 %   1.24 %   1.22 %
                       



Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets
             
Assets Mar. 31, 2024   Dec. 31, 2023   Sep. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023
  Cash and due from $ 18,314     $ 16,750     $ 20,993     $ 16,304     $ 14,121  
  Interest bearing deposits   15,717       19,932       24,222       20,017       37,297  
  Interest bearing time deposits   -       -       -       -       -  
  Available-for-sale securities   222,609       211,130       179,817       178,031       159,622  
  Held-to-maturity securities   0       0       5       5       5  
                               
  Loans held for sale   2,210       1,145       1,706       2,748       1,200  
                               
  Commercial   166,413       172,658       169,405       176,972       165,736  
  CRE (Owner occupied)   293,542       295,996       277,092       273,526       285,575  
  CRE (Non Owner occupied)   489,709       501,056       502,012       490,900       468,163  
  1-4 Family   507,374       508,826       499,953       495,578       486,077  
  Home Equity   54,178       51,697       52,466       48,542       44,749  
  Consumer   18,859       18,974       19,857       19,848       18,502  
  Allowance for credit losses   (17,897 )     (17,928 )     (17,143 )     (17,063 )     (16,644 )
  Net Loans   1,512,178       1,531,279       1,503,642       1,488,303       1,452,158  
                               
  Premises and equipment   33,298       33,649       33,586       31,919       30,926  
  Nonmarketable equity securities   6,941       6,866       6,863       6,635       6,631  
  Mortgage servicing rights, net   3,384       3,373       3,346       3,208       3,119  
  Foreclosed assets held for sale   0       10       0       5       5  
  Goodwill   12,388       12,388       12,388       12,388       12,388  
  Intangible Assets   517       565       613       661       710  
  Deferred income taxes   6,662       7,087       8,323       6,702       6,157  
  Life insurance assets   20,545       20,315       20,140       20,020       19,903  
  Accrued interest receivable and other assets   22,429       18,661       19,148       18,744       20,848  
  Total assets $ 1,877,192     $ 1,883,150     $ 1,834,792     $ 1,805,690     $ 1,765,090  
                               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                            
Liabilities                            
  Deposits                            
  Demand $ 419,864     $ 487,631     $ 454,764     $ 462,232     $ 487,238  
  Saving, NOW and money market   705,942       711,198       695,106       677,833       685,233  
  Time   502,848       443,772       429,480       418,046       395,525  
  Total deposits   1,628,654       1,642,601       1,579,350       1,558,111       1,567,996  
  Repurchase agreements   4,472       4,583       4,446       4,594       5,095  
  FHLB Advances   38,000       31,000       56,000       50,000       0  
  Subordinated debt   24,044       24,034       24,024       24,213       24,703  
  Interest payable and other liabilities   18,228       18,400       21,377       17,635       19,153  
  Total liabilities   1,713,398       1,720,618       1,685,197       1,654,553       1,616,947  
                               
Shareholders' Equity                            
  Common stock, without par value   62,797       62,725       62,615       62,473       62,173  
  Retained earnings   123,617       120,064       116,306       112,904       108,962  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense)   (17,626 )     (15,263 )     (24,332 )     (19,246 )     (17,998 )
  Treasury stock at Cost, Common   (4,994 )     (4,994 )     (4,994 )     (4,994 )     (4,994 )
  Total shareholders' equity   163,794       162,532       149,595       151,137       148,143  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,877,192     $ 1,883,150     $ 1,834,792     $ 1,805,690     $ 1,765,090  
                               



Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Statements of Income
                                   
    Three Months Ended
Interest Income Mar. 31, 2024   Dec. 31, 2023   Sep. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023
  Loans $ 23,015     $ 22,850     $ 22,080     $ 20,609     $ 18,885  
  Securities                                
  Taxable   1,637       1,374       1,173       928       845  
  Tax-exempt   657       629       619       596       598  
  Other   317       342       322       343       193  
  Total interest income   25,626       25,195       24,194       22,476       20,521  
Interest Expense                                
  Deposits   10,006       9,017       8,272       6,837       4,564  
  Borrowings   758       790       656       600       616  
  Total interest expense   10,764       9,807       8,928       7,437       5,180  
Net Interest Income   14,862       15,388       15,266       15,039       15,341  
Provision for Credit Losses   -       550       500       800       750  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   14,862       14,838       14,766       14,239       14,591  
Noninterest income                                
  Service charges   952       1,002       1,020       1,015       975  
  Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR   518       734       708       704       226  
  Loan servicing fees, net   494       354       408       337       431  
  Title insurance income   210       214       196       311       171  
  Increase in cash value of life insurance   230       175       120       117       114  
  Other   715       738       780       906       684  
  Total noninterest income   3,119       3,217       3,232       3,390       2,601  
Noninterest Expense                                
  Salaries and employee benefits   7,300       7,430       7,393       7,252       7,483  
  Net occupancy and equipment expense   1,106       1,052       1,057       1,055       1,067  
  Software and data processing fees   1,156       1,163       1,205       1,069       1,025  
  Professional fees   233       242       225       288       266  
  Marketing expense   310       320       271       309       299  
  State financial institution tax   292       260       259       259       261  
  FDIC insurance premiums   284       299       341       298       228  
  Other   1,094       866       1,224       1,165       1,121  
  Total noninterest expense   11,775       11,632       11,975       11,695       11,750  
Income before Income Tax   6,206       6,423       6,023       5,934       5,442  
Provision for Income Taxes   1,124       1,135       1,091       1,088       992  
Net Income $ 5,082     $ 5,288     $ 4,932     $ 4,846     $ 4,450  
Basic Earnings Per Share $ 2.52     $ 2.62     $ 2.45     $ 2.41     $ 2.21  
Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.51     $ 2.61     $ 2.43     $ 2.39     $ 2.19  
                                   



Heartland BancCorp
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION                    
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)                    
                     
Asset Quality Ratios and Data:    
    Mar. 31, 2024   Dec. 31, 2023   Sep. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)   $ 1,817     $ 1,621     $ 1,942     $ 2,163     $ 1,140  
Nonaccrual restructured loans     -       -       -       -       -  
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing     149       468       146       -       111  
Total non-performing loans     1,966       2,089       2,088       2,163       1,251  
                     
OREO and other non-performing assets     -       10       -       5       5  
Total non-performing assets   $ 1,966     $ 2,099     $ 2,088     $ 2,168     $ 1,256  
                     
Nonperforming loans to gross loans     0.13 %     0.13 %     0.14 %     0.14 %     0.09 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.10 %     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.12 %     0.07 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans     1.17 %     1.16 %     1.13 %     1.13 %     1.13 %
Unfunded commitment liability to gross loans     0.10 %     0.09 %     0.13 %     0.11 %     0.09 %
ACL + UCL to gross loans     1.27 %     1.25 %     1.26 %     1.24 %     1.22 %
                                         
Performing restructured loans (RC-C)   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
                                         
Net charge-offs quarter ending   $ 30     $ 318     $ 47     $ 43     $ 19  
                                         


