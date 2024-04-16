Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (04-16-2024)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for April 16, 2024. The data included in this report was collected between Monday, April 8 and Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Steelhead angler effort during the past week was primarily observed below the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery in location code 19. Angler effort in other areas of the Upper Salmon River was very low.

Average catch rates were once again good upstream of the East Fork, and anglers interviewed within this area averaged 10 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the East Fork in location code 18 averaged 32 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 12 hours per steelhead caught. Few anglers were interviewed below the Lemhi River in location codes 15 and 16, and no anglers reported catching a steelhead from either of those areas.