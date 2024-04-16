The 320-page lawsuit, filed Monday in Orange County Superior Court, accuses Huntington Beach of violating California’s Constitution and the state election code over a new charter amendment that would require voters to show photo identification in local elections starting in 2026.
You just read:
California sues Huntington Beach over ‘blatantly and flatly illegal’ voter ID law
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.