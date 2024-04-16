Business Bridge: support to Ukrainian companies to integrate into the Single Market – up to €2,500

Up to 1,500 eligible Ukrainian SMEs planning specific activities to become more active on the EU Single Market and to cooperate successfully with EU business partners, can benefit from financial support of €2,500 each.

The support will be provided by the Ukraine-Ready4EU project, as part of its Business Bridge initiative.

The call is open to Ukrainian companies located and operating on territory under effective control of the Ukrainian authorities, or relocated to EU countries but still registered in Ukraine.

The applicant SMEs should also provide evidence that their business activities have been negatively affected by the war (in terms of business locations, staff, turnover, export markets etc.).

The call for applications will close on 30 June, 2025, latest due to the end of Ukraine-Ready4EU, or when the maximum number of financial supports has been reached or the total available funds are exhausted (whichever the earlier).

Find out more

Press release