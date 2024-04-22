Royal Poo Company Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for a New Innovative Composting Toilet

Eco Throne

Join the Sustainable Bathroom Solutions movement with the Eco Throne Portable Composting Toilet on IndieGoGo launching April 22, 2024.

At Royal Poo Company, We're driven by the belief that sustainability shouldn't compromise luxury or affordability. The Eco Throne embodies our commitment to sustainability that's accessible to All.” — Queen Tasha

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction: The Royal Poo Company is excited to announce the upcoming crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo, launching on April 22, 2024. They are introducing the Eco Throne Composting Toilet, a sustainable solution for portable waste management in various alternative lifestyles, including off-grid living, tiny houses, RVs, vans, buses, and more. The Eco Throne offers a luxurious and eco-friendly bathroom experience while promoting responsible waste management practices. The campaign aims to raise $500,000 to fund manufacturing and operational logistics, bringing this innovative product to market and raising awareness about sustainable bathroom waste management.

Campaign Details:

At the center of the campaign is the Eco Throne Composting Toilet, featuring a patent-pending design that combines traditional toilet functionality with eco-friendly features. The Eco Throne includes a back tank for coco dirt flush, a urine diverter for standing use, a foot pedal for compost mixing, and a removable waste box with a trap door for disposal convenience. This campaign offers early backers discounts of up to 40% off the retail price as a token of appreciation and to encourage more supporters to join the mission. The funds raised will go towards finalizing product design, manufacturing, and logistics, with expected product delivery in October 2024. The Eco Throne has already garnered significant interest from eco-conscious and "tiny homes on wheels" communities, highlighting the widespread demand for sustainable bathroom solutions.

Community Building and Impact:

Beyond funding the Eco Throne, this campaign aims to build a community of individuals committed to intentional living and responsible waste management. It's about driving change and inspiring others to adopt eco-friendly practices in the bathroom. The impact of this campaign goes beyond the product itself, contributing to a greener future and a more environmentally conscious society.

Boilerplate:

Royal Poo Company is dedicated to providing sustainable bathroom solutions with a focus on environmental consciousness. Their mission is to provide innovative and eco-friendly options for waste management while promoting the zero-waste movement. In addition to the Eco Throne Composting Toilet, they offer the Royal Flush Essentials subscription box, providing essential products for maintaining a fully sustainable bathroom setup.

Founded in 2022, Royal Poo Company is committed to making sustainable living accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Their products empower individuals to embrace alternative lifestyles while promoting responsible waste management practices.

Call to Action:

Support their mission to transform sustainable bathroom solutions and make a positive impact on the environment. Back their campaign to secure a discounted price for the Eco Throne and join the movement towards sustainability. Visit their IndieGoGo campaign page starting April 22, 2024, at https://igg.me/at/royal-poo-company to learn more about the Eco Throne, view perks for backers, and contribute to creating a greener future.

For media inquiries, please contact Queen Tasha at Info@RoyalPooCompany.com or visit the website at RoyalPooCompany.com

Eco Throne Unique Features Animation