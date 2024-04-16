Day 2 in action in the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, April 16 - The group stage of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, continued today (16 April) at the Galaxy Arena.

In the Men’s World Cup, Sweden’s Truls Moregard survived early scare to prevail 3-1 (6-11, 13-11, 13-11, 11-8) against Iran’s Noshad Alamiyan. After securing a brilliant draw against world no.1 Wang Chuqin yesterday, An Jaehyun from the Korean Republic aimed to secure his first win in the tournament. However, his opponent Kirill Gerassimenko from Kazakhstan went neck to neck to draw the match 2-2 (11-7, 9-11, 1-11, 12-10).

In the Women’s World Cup, China’s Kuai Man scored a dominant 4-0 win (11-5, 11-6, 11-3, 11-9) over Australia’s Jian Fang Lay. Meanwhile, Portugal’s Fu Yu withstood the challenge from Egypt’s Hana Goda to win 3-1 (11-8, 11-9, 11-13, 11-9).

Japan’s Sora Matsushima and Korea’s Lee Sang Su both won 4-0 against their respective opponents. The match of France’s Alexis Lebrun vs Ecuador’s Alberto Mino ended in a 2-2 draw. Zhu Chengzhu and Doo Hoi Kem from Hong Kong, China both finished their group matches in style, having won 3-1 and 4-0 against Chinese Taipei’s Chen Szu-Yu and Germany’s Xiaona Shan, respectively.

Results of the Men’s World Cup of 16 April are as follows:

Group Match Result 1 Kirill GERASSIMENKO (Kazakhstan) vs AN Jaehyun (Korean Republic) 2:2 2 Benedikt DUDA (Germany) vs WONG Chun Ting (Hong Kong, China) 3:1 3 Kristian KARLSSON (Sweden) vs Nicholas LUM (Australia) 4:0 4 Edward LY (Canada) vs Aditya SAREEN (Australia) 4:0 5 Sora MATSUSHIMA (Japan) vs João GERALDO (Portugal) 4:0 6 Tomislav PUCAR (Croatia) vs CHUANG Chih-Yuan (Chinese Taipei) 3:1 7 KAO Cheng-Jui (Chinese Taipei) vs Nicolas BURGOS (Chile) 4:0 8 Anders LIND (Denmark) vs Finn LUU (Australia) 3:1 9 Simon GAUZY (France) vs Mohamed EL-BEIALI (Egypt) 3:1 10 Jonathan GROTH (Denmark) vs Andrej GACINA (Croatia) 3:1 11 Shunsuke TOGAMI (Japan) vs Ahmed SALEH (Egypt) 3:1 12 LEE Sang Su (Korean Republic) vs Tiago APOLONIA (Portugal) 4:0 13 Alexis LEBRUN (France) vs Alberto MINO (Ecuador) 2:2 14 LIM Jonghoon (Korean Republic) vs QUEK Izaac (Singapore) 3:1 15 Quadri ARUNA (Nigeria) vs Daniel GONZALEZ (Puerto Rico) 4:0 16 Truls MOREGARD (Sweden) vs Noshad ALAMIYAN (Iran) 3:1

Results of the Women’s World Cup of 16 April are as follows:

Group Jogadoras Result 1 ZHU Chengzhu (Hong Kong, China) vs CHEN Szu-Yu (Chinese Taipei) 3:1 2 Manika BATRA (India) vs Adina DIACONU (Romania) 3:1 3 DOO Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) vs Xiaona SHAN (Germany) 4:0 4 Sreeja AKULA (India) vs Natalia BAJOR (Poland) 4:0 5 ZENG Jian (Singapore) vs Lily ZHANG (U.S.A.) 3:1 6 Orawan PARANANG (Thailand) vs LIU Hsing-Yin (Chinese Taipei) 3:1 7 Amy WANG (U.S.A.) vs Suthasini SAWETTABUT (Thailand) 2:2 8 Sabine WINTER (Germany) vs Elizabeta SAMARA (Romania) 3:1 9 Linda BERGSTROM (Sweden) vs Yousra HELMY (Egypt) 4:0 10 Mo ZHANG (Canada) vs KIM Nayeong (Korean Republic) 3:1 11 Prithika PAVADE (France) vs Mariam ALHODABY (Egypt) 4:0 12 FU Yu (Portugal) vs Hana GODA (Egypt) 3:1 13 KUAI Man (China) vs Jian Fang LAY (Australia) 4:0 14 Jia Nan YUAN (France) vs Jocelyn LAM (New Zealand) 4:0 15 Bruna TAKAHASHI (Brazil) vs Sarah HANFFOU (Cameroon) 3:1 16 Sofia POLCANOVA (Austria) vs Michelle BROMLEY (Australia) 4:0

The group stage matches conclude tomorrow, with the first session starting at 9:30 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m. For the knockout matches on 18 and 19 April, the first session will start at 11 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. The semi-finals will be held on 20 April starting at 6 p.m. and the final on 21 April starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s group stage finale will see Wang Chuqin fighting Kirill Gerassimenko for a place in the knockout stage of the Men’s World Cup. China’s trio Fan Zhendong, Ma Long and Lin Shidong will be up against Wong Chun Ting (Hong Kong, China), Edward Ly (Canada) and Alexis Lebrun (France), respectively.

A host of exciting matches will be played tomorrow in the Women’s World Cup including Sun Yingsha vs Chen Szu-Yu (Chinese Taipei), Wang Manyu (China) vs Manika Batra (India), Chen Meng vs Sreeja Akula (India), Jeon Jihee (Korea Republic) vs Kuai Man (China) and Miu Hirano (Japan) vs Jia Nan Yuan (France).

Tickets sales have received an overwhelming response, with limited tickets now available at Damai app and mini program, Kong Seng outlets in Macao, MacauTicket.com or directly at the venue Galaxy Arena during the event period.

For the latest updates on the event, please visit the ITTF official website at www.ittf.com, the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.