Swansea and Irmo High School Students Invited to National LifeSmarts Championship; Irmo High School Will Represent SC

Swansea High School's LifeSmarts Team

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Swansea High School won the South Carolina LifeSmarts Competition held February 20th while Irmo High School was a Wildcard winner. The wins led to both schools receiving invitations to compete in the LifeSmarts National Championship. Irmo’s team accepted and will represent the Palmetto State.

LifeSmarts is an interactive program that teaches teens how to become responsible consumers and tests their knowledge in a quiz bowl format.

During state competition the two teams successfully fielded questions about real-life marketplace issues in five topics: technology, health and safety, consumer rights, the environment, and personal finance.

Graham Matheny, Irmo High School’s captain, says their team is ready for the competition. “To prepare for nationals we have been studying the various subjects in the competition through questionnaires, guides, and videos. We have also been working on achieving a greater connection as a group to create the best team chemistry possible.”

Irmo High School's LifeSmarts Team

The 30th National LifeSmarts Championship will be held in San Diego, California, April 18-21, 2024. Teams from across the country will compete for the title, scholarships, and prizes.

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) coordinates the program in the Palmetto State.

Classrooms, clubs and community organizations that are interested in starting a team for the 2024-2025 season can learn more by going to the SCDCA website or by contacting Icess Booker at (803) 734-0043.