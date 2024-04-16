Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,396 in the last 365 days.

Swansea and Irmo High School Students Invited to National LifeSmarts Championship; Irmo High School Will Represent SC

Swansea High School's 2024 LifeSmarts team
Swansea High School's LifeSmarts Team

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Swansea High School won the South Carolina LifeSmarts Competition held February 20th while Irmo High School was a Wildcard winner. The wins led to both schools receiving invitations to compete in the LifeSmarts National Championship. Irmo’s team accepted and will represent the Palmetto State.

LifeSmarts is an interactive program that teaches teens how to become responsible consumers and tests their knowledge in a quiz bowl format.

During state competition the two teams successfully fielded questions about real-life marketplace issues in five topics: technology, health and safety, consumer rights, the environment, and personal finance.

Graham Matheny, Irmo High School’s captain, says their team is ready for the competition. “To prepare for nationals we have been studying the various subjects in the competition through questionnaires, guides, and videos. We have also been working on achieving a greater connection as a group to create the best team chemistry possible.”

Irmo High School's LifeSmarts Team
Irmo High School's LifeSmarts Team

The 30th National LifeSmarts Championship will be held in San Diego, California, April 18-21, 2024. Teams from across the country will compete for the title, scholarships, and prizes.

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) coordinates the program in the Palmetto State.

Classrooms, clubs and community organizations that are interested in starting a team for the 2024-2025 season can learn more by going to the SCDCA website or by contacting Icess Booker at (803) 734-0043. 

 

You just read:

Swansea and Irmo High School Students Invited to National LifeSmarts Championship; Irmo High School Will Represent SC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more