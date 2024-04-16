CSX Unveils Its First Hydrogen-Powered Locomotive in Collaboration with CPKC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) has unveiled its first hydrogen-powered locomotive, marking a significant milestone in sustainable freight transportation. This pioneering achievement is the result of a successful partnership between CSX and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.



The hydrogen locomotive was converted from an existing diesel locomotive using a hydrogen conversion kit developed by CKPC. The transformation took place at the CSX locomotive shop in Huntington, W.Va.

"The successful debut of our first hydrogen-powered locomotive stands as a testament to the exceptional skill and dedication of our employees at the CSX Huntington locomotive shop," said CSX President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Hinrichs. "CSX’s commitment to sustainability in our operations is exemplified by the outstanding efforts of these employees, who, through their craftsmanship, are helping advance our collaboration with CPKC. We are proud to work with CPKC to scale this hydrogen technology and help pave the way for meaningful sustainable solutions for the future.”

Converting an existing unit into a next-generation locomotive further extends the useful life of the asset. The conversion team reused several components, including the frame, cab, traction motors, and trucks.

This groundbreaking locomotive makes its debut less than 12 months after the collaboration between CSX and CPKC was announced in the summer of 2023.

Hydrogen presents a promising alternative to fossil fuels, offering greater efficiency and zero emissions. Unlike traditional diesel engines, hydrogen-powered locomotives emit only water vapor, contributing to cleaner air and environment.

As the next step, CSX will deploy the new hydrogen-powered locomotive for field testing and further evaluate its performance and operational feasibility. This initiative marks a significant stride forward in CSX's ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability.

For more information about CSX and its sustainability initiatives, visit csx.com/esg.

