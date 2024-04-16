Novartis’ Intravenous Formulation of Cosentyx Impacting Prescriber Preferences in Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment, While Pending Launch of UCB’s Bimzelx Poised to Further Disrupt the Market

According to Spherix Global Insights, US rheumatologists are most likely to prefer Bimzelx’s dual IL-17A/F pathway as the most efficacious of all interleukins available in PsA.

EXTON, PA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In October of 2023, the US FDA approved Novartis’ intravenous (IV) formulation of Cosentyx (secukinumab) for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA). Approximately five months post-approval, over one-third of US rheumatologists (n=104) report prescribing the IV formulation for their patients with PsA. Furthermore, the vast majority feel the new formulation of Novartis’ IL-17-inhibitor brings some degree of advance over existing PsA treatments.

Receptivity to the IV formulation has also resulted in a greater affinity for the Cosentyx brand overall, specifically in comparison to long-standing IL-17 rival, Eli Lilly’s Taltz. Indeed, for the first time in several years, Cosentyx has grown its established preference lead over Taltz, with respondents pointing to their overall experience with Novartis’ brand as well as the increased administration options as reasons behind their growing preference.

While the approval of the IV formulation of Cosentyx has had only a minor impact on overall IL-17 share in PsA thus far, future projections reveal growth of the brand, fueled by both an expanding user and patient base. However, one aspect that could blunt the growth of Cosentyx is the pending entry of UCB’s Bimzelx, the potential first monoclonal antibody that dually inhibits both IL-17A and IL-17F.

Rheumatologists are highly anticipating the approval of Bimzelx and are most likely to choose Bimzelx’s dual IL-17A/F pathway as the most efficacious, particularly when measured directly against other IL-17s. Furthermore, while previous queries on prescriber differentiation between the various IL-17 pathways revealed that most regard them all as a part of the same overall IL-17 mechanism of action (MOA), a sizeable portion of specialists now believe the dual inhibition of both IL-17A and IL-17F could be considered a new MOA, apart from legacy IL-17A alone.

Among all late-stage pipeline PsA assets queried, rheumatologists were most aware of and familiar with Bimzelx. Rheumatologists are also most interested in having Bimzelx approved for PsA, followed closely by BMS’ Sotyktu. Most specialists intend to trial Bimzelx within six months of availability and the brand’s uptake is projected to most likely disrupt use of Taltz, Cosentyx and TNFs.

Spherix will continue to monitor the US PsA market on a quarterly basis through its RealTime Dynamix™ service. Launch tracking of Bimzelx will commence following approval and will continue for the first eighteen months of availability through the Launch Dynamix™ service.

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

