Lisa Haisha Launches Monthly Virtual Workshop for Self-Discovery and Personal Growth
The Celebrity Life Coach and Author Invites You to Join Her SoulBlazing Journey
I created this monthly virtual workshop to share my passion for journaling with the world. Journaling is a powerful practice that can help you connect with yourself and create the life you deserve.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Haisha, the celebrity life coach and author of “ME: A SoulBlazing Journal,” is excited to announce the launch of her monthly virtual workshop for self-discovery and personal growth. This workshop is a unique opportunity to join Lisa and a community of like-minded individuals on a SoulBlazing journey that will transform your life.
— Lisa Haisha
A SoulBlazing Experience from the Comfort of Your Home
The monthly virtual workshop is a 90-minute session that takes place via Zoom online on the second Tuesday of each month starting June 11, 2024, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. PST. During each session, Lisa will guide you through dynamic storytelling exercises, empowering writing exercises, and immersive role-playing activities that will challenge and inspire you to explore your innermost thoughts, feelings, and aspirations.
An Epic Journaling Experience
The workshop utilizes Lisa’s bestselling journal, “ME: A SoulBlazing Journal,” which offers a 90-day program of thought-provoking prompts, insightful exercises, and inspiring quotes to help you identify and overcome your limiting beliefs, set and achieve meaningful goals, and align your actions with your core values. The journal is suitable for anyone who wants to improve their life and well-being, regardless of their age, background, or experience.
“I created this monthly virtual workshop to share my passion for journaling with the world. Journaling is a powerful practice that can help you connect with yourself and create the life you deserve. SoulBlazing is a coaching technique that helps you identify and overcome your inner imposters and live authentically. Together, they form a potent combination that can ignite positive change in your life,” says Lisa Haisha.
About Lisa Haisha
Lisa Haisha is a distinguished life coach and visionary who has been offering transformative coaching services for over two decades. Her mission is to empower individuals and organizations to unleash their full potential and achieve their goals. Through her innovative coaching methodologies, Lisa inspires her clients to embrace self-discovery, overcome obstacles, and create a life that is abundant with fulfillment. She is the founder of SoulBlazing, a coaching technique that helps people identify and overcome their inner imposters and live authentically.
Book Your Spot Today
The monthly virtual workshop is a limited-time offer that you don’t want to miss. Lisa is only accepting a limited number of participants for this exclusive coaching experience, so book your spot today and secure your place. To book your spot or learn more about Lisa Haisha and her work, please visit Lisa Haisha’s Official Website.
Contact
For media inquiries, author interviews, or review requests, please contact Ben Bradley.
Email: ben@maconraine.com | Phone: 630-430-7267.
Lisa Haisha
SoulBlazing with Lisa Haisha
+1 310-689-8730
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Meet Lisa Haisha - Media Reel