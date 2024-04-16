Submit Release
Minister Foley secures cabinet approval for text of Supports for Survivors of Residential Institutional Abuse Bill

The response to this issue has, to date, involved expenditure of approximately €1.5 billion, including redress payments and other supports for survivors, through the Residential Institutions Redress Board (the RIRB), the Education Finance Board and the Residential Institutions Statutory Fund Board, more commonly referred to as Caranua. Caranua, provided €98 million in funding supports to approx. 6,000 survivors. Its fund, which was provided by the relevant congregations following the publication of the Ryan Report in 2009, has been exhausted and as part of this move to a new phase of ongoing supports, Caranua is now being wound down.

