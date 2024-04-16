At the request of the Minister for Health, this Special Scheme was extended a number of times, most recently in October 2023 when it was extended to run until the end of March 2024. The Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform made it clear that this was a final extension, meaning the Special Scheme would end on 31 March 2024.
You just read:
Temporary re-instatement of Special Scheme of Paid Leave for certain public health sector employees suffering from long-COVID
