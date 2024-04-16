Government agrees to recommend to President Higgins that Presidential Pardon be awarded to Mr Sylvester Poff and Mr James Barrett

The 1880s in Ireland brought frequent agitation for land reform, which often developed into agrarian violence, with outrages pertaining to matters such as landlords, evictions, rent strikes, and boycotts, known as the Land War. In May 1882, the murders of Lord Frederick Cavendish, the Chief Secretary, and his Under Secretary, T.H. Burke were carried out in the Phoenix Park in Dublin. Referred to as the Phoenix Park Murders, they were the catalyst for the legislative response to the growing agrarian unrest.