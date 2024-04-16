Secured Investment Corp and AltExchange Partner to Provide RIAs Access and Reporting for Real Estate Funds
RIAs and their clients can now access unique real estate investment opportunities and automated reporting for clients, powered by AltExchange.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Secured Investment Corp and AltExchange announce a strategic partnership to provide Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) access to Secured Investment Corp investments, and next-level comprehensive, automated digital reporting for all investments.
Secured Investment Corp endeavors to provide integrated real estate fund management with attractive risk-adjusted returns. The Fund provides the opportunity for investors to benefit from consistent real estate dividend income over its 10+ year track record which is non-correlated to other real estate investment choices.
This partnership allows RIAs to diversify their clients’ portfolios with access to unique alternative investment opportunities without management and reporting complexities. AltExchange’s award-winning automation technology allows advisors to provide an unmatched alternative investment experience for their clients and differentiate with true transparency and insights.
With AltExchange, Secured Investment Corp’s RIA partners and clients can now experience:
- Real-time reporting and consolidation of Secured Investment Corp investments.
- Historical reporting on existing investments.
- Automatic collection of investment tax documents (K1s, 1099s).
- Integrations with existing wealth management systems.
Billy Stern, Director of Investment Management at Secured Investment Corp said:
“Secured Investment Corp is dedicated to offering RIAs the unique private investment opportunities that their clients are seeking, without the common complexities and barriers often associated with alternatives. Using AltExchange is a crucial step in making both investing in and reporting on private investments a seamless experience for advisors and their clients.”
Kareem Hamady, CEO at AltExchange said:
“AltExchange helps mitigate the complexities involved in data management and reporting that asset managers face. We’re thrilled to partner with Secured Investment Corp to make managing and reporting on their investments a truly seamless experience for all their clients, especially RIAs. With AltExchange, Secured Investment Corp can now offer clients automated data aggregation, reporting, and direct integrations with leading wealth management systems for a comprehensive overview of their clients’ wealth.”
For more information about Secured Investment Corp, please contact Billy Stern at bstern@securedinvestmentcorp.com.
To begin simplifying alternative investment management for you and your clients, please reach out to hello@altexchange.com.
