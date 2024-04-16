SHCR INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Sharecare, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – SHCR

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) resulting from allegations that Sharecare may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Sharecare securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 29, 2024, Sharecare filed with the SEC its annual report on Form 10-K for the 2023 fiscal year. In this annual report, Sharecare disclosed that “[i]n connection with the audit of our financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023, we identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting. As of December 31, 2023, the Company did not maintain adequate internal controls with respect to its revenue recognition evaluation resulting from a change in services provided to a customer, due to untimely communication between cross-functional teams. A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of our financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.”

On this news, the price of Sharecare stock went down by $0.21 per share, or 28.28%, to close at $0.55 on April 1, 2024, the next trading day.

