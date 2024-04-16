Saskatchewan to Pursue Agreement on Aerial Geophysical Survey

CANADA, April 16 - Released on April 16, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan invested $500,000 for an airborne survey in southwest Saskatchewan in partnership with Natural Resources Canada. The survey will collect data about the area's geology and natural resources.

"This survey work will support Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Strategy," Energy and Resources Minister Jim Reiter said. "The data we collect will be made publicly available so that it can be used to inform investment decisions on new and existing exploration projects."

Airborne geophysical surveys are an effective way of providing insight into the province's mineral potential over relatively large areas. Similar surveys have been conducted over regions of northern Saskatchewan in recent years. These surveys have resulted in the staking of new mineral dispositions, particularly in areas with potential for copper, zinc and gold and have provided valuable technical data to support exploration companies working in these areas.

The Swift Current area has been identified for the work due to the lack of modern geophysical survey data available. Potential lithium-in-brine, helium and petroleum resources may exist in the area, which could spur exploration and development.

Saskatchewan's Growth Plan aims to increase mining exploration, along with the value of mining exports and oil production to 600,000 barrels per day.

Saskatchewan has 23 of the 31 critical minerals on Canada's list. The Fraser Institute also ranks Saskatchewan as the top region in Canada for mining investment attractiveness and for oil and gas investment.

