Vietnamese Prime Minister meets Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss cooperation and development

VIETNAM, April 16 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc, at the Government Office on Tuesday.

PM Chính expressed gratitude for Cook's visit to Việt Nam and acknowledged Apple's contribution to the country's economy by expanding its business operations and creating over 200,000 jobs.

They discussed Việt Nam's remarkable achievements, its consistent policies, and strategic breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure, and human resource development.

The Government leader encouraged Apple to support Việt Nam in areas such as green and sustainable production, renewable energy, high-quality human resource training and participation in global supply chains.

PM Chính also suggested Apple enhance support and advice to Việt Nam in sci-tech development and innovation, promote cooperation and linkage with innovation centres and software parks in Việt Nam, and offer scholarships for Vietnamese students in IT, programming, electronics, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence (AI).

He called upon the tech giant to assist Việt Nam in training high-quality engineers, including 50,000 ones for the semiconductor industry.

PM Chính stated that the government would establish a task force to support Apple's effective development in Việt Nam.

During the meeting, Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed his delight in visiting and working in Việt Nam, experiencing the warm reception from the people and witnessing the strong, vibrant and innovative community of Việt Nam.

Impressed by Việt Nam's development process and the presence of Apple products in the country, Cook told his host that there is still significant room for cooperation between the sides, and better results can be achieved in the future.

Tim Cook highly appreciated the Prime Minister's sharing about Việt Nam’s development orientations and goals, expressing his desire to further promote high-quality cooperation and investment activities in Việt Nam.

With two legal entities in Việt Nam, over 70 manufacturing partners producing original equipment, 40 distribution partners, and over 5,000 authorised stores, Apple has provided jobs for about 200,000 workers. — VNS