Amy Colton of Your Divorce Made Simple to be Featured on Close Up Radio

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you a woman going through a major life transition? Retiring after a long career? Or perhaps you’re going through a divorce or faced with a loss of someone close to you? These are some of the major life transitions women face. They are also situations where you need to re-assess your financial situation and life goals.

Are you clueless as to what your bank statements, invoices, receipts, tax returns and expenses even mean? And when you try to determine your cash flow it’s terribly overwhelming and stressful? If you’re struggling with financial issues now is the time to consult with a highly skilled professional. Look for someone who can provide guidance and recommendations to help you get on a good financial path for the future. Someone who can help prepare you for the next chapter of your life with ease, confidence and clarity.

Amy Colton is a Wealth Advisor, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®) and Family Law Mediator. She is a Wealth Advisor with Forefront Wealth Partners and the CEO of Your Divorce Made Simple which helps people navigate the financial side of their divorce.

With a genuine, practical, and caring approach Amy works with women undergoing major life transitions to gain clarity and confidence. She believes that all of us are capable of meeting the challenges of change and reframing our stories so we can have a happy ending no matter what our situation is. She is in our corner to help us achieve financial success and happiness that sustainably supports our overall well-being.

In her financial advisory practice, she helps women going through any type of major life shift such as loss of a loved one, retirement or sudden inheritance. She believes that when going through a major life transition you need to re-evaluate your financial needs and goals by looking closely at how your life will change. This is a time you definitely want financial planning. With her unique knowledge and expertise, Amy helps you decide what you should do with your money.

She focuses on educating her clients on what options are available to help them. Her goal is to understand what problems her clients are facing and find different solutions to help them. Life goals and financial goals are intertwined and her job is to help her clients understand they have options and how to choose the ones that are best for them. No two financial plans are the same since everyone has different goals and time frames.

With Your Divorce Made Simple she focuses on the financial and tax challenges around divorce and how the assets between partners can be divided fairly. The great news is Amy takes that extremely devastating burden off your shoulders. Her mission is to help her clients avoid the pitfalls and mistakes so often made by many women who face the emotional, legal, and financial aspects that can come with divorce.

For instance, the first assumption people make when they think of divorce is that they need to contact an attorney. However, Amy says that’s not necessarily the case. In fact, Amy believes about 80% of people do not need to consult with an attorney right away. She emphasizes that unbeknownst to most people, by using a lawyer it will cost you more money and take more time because lawyers are not always well versed on the financial and tax aspects of divorce.

Amy believes it is best to put together a divorce financial plan before hiring an attorney. She can assist you in making informed decisions on how to divide assets fairly keeping in mind taxes and the financial ramifications of dividing assets. Once the two parties agree, then she will refer them to an attorney who writes up the divorce decree and files the necessary paper work. It is a clever and resourceful way to navigate the divorce journey. It helps you save money, achieve peace of mind, and thrive in your new life after the divorce is final. Having gone through her own divorces, she knows the emotional and financial toll it can take. Amy is wholeheartedly dedicated to empowering women and making sure they receive the best possible outcome. With the right tools and strategies she will be your biggest cheerleader to help you finally secure your financial future so life will be brighter, more meaningful and full of hope.

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno