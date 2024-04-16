I-40 bridge, pavement improvement projects east of Holbrook begin soon

HOLBROOK – The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin a pavement and improvement project Monday, April 22, along Interstate 40 between Holbrook and the community of Chambers in northeastern Arizona.

Crews will begin work on the Dead River Bridge (milepost 316) on April 22 to repair the bridge deck and replace the barrier wall. During the project, the eastbound Dead River Bridge will be closed and I-40 traffic will share the westbound bridge with one lane in each direction. Drivers should budget extra time as a result.

Drivers can also expect lane restrictions in both directions along I-40 between Pinta and McCarrell roads (milepost 319-331) when paving work begins on a pavement improvement project in May or June.

Crews also will be working to replace the pavement and restripe 12 miles of I-40 in the area.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down, stay alert and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zones.

For more information, please visit the project webpage.

Work on these projects is scheduled to be completed by fall 2025.