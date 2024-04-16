Crown Property Management Inc. Named One of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2024

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Property Management Inc. (“Crown”) is thrilled to announce that, in addition to being named one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers, it has also been named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2024. This prestigious award, now in its 17th year, recognizes employers across the country who are at the forefront of creating a culture of environmental awareness and sustainability. Crown was selected for this honor by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers.

This recognition highlights Crown's commitment to sustainability, which is embedded in its Core values and integral to its real estate operations. Because Crown is an active manager, it is able to integrate sustainability and other Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) factors to preserve and create the greatest value for all our stakeholders.

“We’re proud of this designation,” said Rainu Singh, Crown’s Director of People & Culture. “It recognizes Crown as a leader in creating a culture of environmental awareness.”

This recognition was possible due to a dedicated and forward-thinking group of professionals focused on sustainable investments, together with an employee-led ESG committee that spearheads the firm's sustainability efforts. Some of the initiatives Crown is being recognized for include:

Its ESG Committee that consists of a cross-section of Crown’s leadership team across different geographies, departments, and roles who serve as champions of positive change

Introducing numerous energy-saving initiatives across its portfolio, including LED lighting, automatic lighting sensors, a formal water conservation policy, and annual “energy hunts”

Achieving sustainability certifications for 100% of its portfolio

Providing an annual ESG report that is guided by SASB and TCFD disclosures

Placing 2nd out of 59 non-listed core, closed end office participants in the GRESB performance score, within the Americas (Core Fund)

Advancing decarbonization planning across its portfolio, identifying significant potential GHG emissions reductions through intelligently-times upgrades

