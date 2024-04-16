IBN Named Official Media Partner of Podfest Master Class 2024

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a pioneer in corporate communications and content distribution, is proud to announce it has been selected by Cutting Edge Events ("CEE"), the parent company of PODFEST, to be the official media partner for Podfest Master Class, scheduled to be held virtually from April 19 to April 24, 2024.



Podfest Master Class is the premier online summit and foremost platform for world-class education and quality content creation exclusively for the global podcasting community. This year, the event has raised the bar with a thematic focus of “AI and Creator Tools” which aims to deliver unparalleled educational experiences, technological insights, top-tier content creation and dissemination, as well as fostering connections among like-minded individuals.

In its capacity as Media Sponsor for the event, IBN will utilize its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to enhance the visibility of the summit across a variety of highly respected digital channels. IBN’s coverage extends to over 5,000+ syndication partners, including platforms such as Apple News and International Business Times, as well as 60+ IBN brands collectively reaching over 2 million likes, followers, and subscribers.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, expressed, “We are delighted to continue our longstanding collaboration with Cutting Edge Events and contribute to the vibrancy of the podcasting and creator communities. At IBN, we anticipate supporting their highly professional, energetic, and talented team in generating wider interest among targeted communities and driving increased readership.”

Chris Krimitsos, founder of Cutting Edge Events, added, “As the market leader in communications solutions, IBN possesses a unique capacity to deploy state-of-the-art media tools, social media strategy, and highly effective digital channels to amplify the coverage of our events and reach out to millions of readers to deliver our messaging.”

With a history of organizing podcasting-centric summits and conferences since 2013, Cutting Edge Events is ideally positioned to discern and convey prevailing trends in the ecosystem, drive future growth, as well as provide unique insights and educational expertise in the space.

The four-day conference offers a rare opportunity to enhance your expertise, network with fellow professionals, and explore potential synergies across the landscape.

For more information on the summit, please visit: https://podfestexpo.com/masterclass/

