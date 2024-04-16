Attorney General Josh Stein Wins $20 Million for Faster Internet in North Carolina

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced a settlement with Frontier Communications that will require the internet service provider to invest $20 million over the next four years to improve internet infrastructure and speeds for North Carolina customers.

“Affordable, reliable internet is necessary for North Carolinians to work, study, get health care, and run businesses,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We’ve been hearing concerns from Frontier customers for years now, and I’m hopeful that these investments will lead to better service.”

In much of western North Carolina, Frontier is people’s only choice for internet service. Attorney General Stein sued Frontier in 2021 after the North Carolina Department of Justice received at least 200 complaints from North Carolinians alleging that their internet operated at much slower speeds than Frontier had promised them. The federal court dismissed the state’s claims against Frontier while allowing the Federal Trade Commission’s case against Frontier to proceed. NCDOJ continued to negotiate with Frontier to reach today’s settlement.

As part of the settlement, Frontier will also pay $300,000 in restitution for customers who were affected by slower speeds in North Carolina. NCDOJ is currently setting up the restitution program and will reach out directly to people who qualify to receive payments. Frontier will also improve their marketing and information to accurately reflect the speeds they provide and give customers free and easy cancellation options when they fail to provide advertised speeds.

