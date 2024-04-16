Submit Release
Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park Hosts 'Historic Market Day' May 4

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park will host Historic Market Day on Saturday, May 4, providing a glimpse into the daily lives of sharecroppers in the 1880s.

The event runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and admission is free. Visitors will step into an immersive experience learning about the intricacies of farm life in the 19th century.

Throughout the day, guests can observe and participate in various facets of agricultural life from the period, from wagon repair to dyeing techniques. Demonstrations will include blacksmithing, open hearth cooking, spinning, cheese making, tinsmithing, chair caning, crocheting, and music. Children are invited to engage in hands-on activities and interactive programs designed to educate and entertain, from basketweaving to historical games. Cooking demonstrations will be held throughout the day, and historical vendors will sell items.  

The program will occur rain or shine.

There will also be a school day program on Friday, May 3, open to school groups and homeschool groups. There will be two different tour options – 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and noon-2 p.m. Interested groups interested in attending may sign up on the park’s website because limited spaces are available. Participants will check in at the museum and be assigned to a tour guide. This will ensure that the groups are small, and everyone is able to have an immersive experience.  

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park Hosts 'Historic Market Day' May 4

