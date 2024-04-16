FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

MEDIA ADVISORY: GTSC, DMV KICK OFF 2024 “NO EMPTY CHAIR” EDUCATION AND ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN IN CHEEKTOWAGA

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will kick off the 2024 “No Empty Chair” education and enforcement campaign with a press event at Cheektowaga High School on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The teen driving safety education and enforcement campaign raises awareness of responsible driving in the hope there will be no empty chairs during prom and graduation season.

When: Thursday, April 18, 2024

11:00 AM to 11:45 AM

Where: Cheektowaga High School

3600 Union Road

Cheektowaga, New York 14225

Who: Mark J.F. Schroeder, Chair, Commissioner, Department of Motor Vehicles

Jacy Good, Distracted Driving Crash Survivor and Safe Driving Advocate

Chief Brian Coons, Cheektowaga Police Department

Scott Zipp, Cheektowaga Central School District Superintendent