FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tuesday, April 16, 2024

MEDIA ADVISORY: GTSC, DMV KICK OFF 2024 “NO EMPTY CHAIR” EDUCATION AND ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN IN CHEEKTOWAGA

 

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will kick off the 2024 “No Empty Chair” education and enforcement campaign with a press event at Cheektowaga High School on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The teen driving safety education and enforcement campaign raises awareness of responsible driving in the hope there will be no empty chairs during prom and graduation season.

When:   Thursday, April 18, 2024
              11:00 AM to 11:45 AM

Where:  Cheektowaga High School
              3600 Union Road
              Cheektowaga, New York 14225 

Who:     Mark J.F. Schroeder, Chair, Commissioner, Department of Motor Vehicles
              Jacy Good, Distracted Driving Crash Survivor and Safe Driving Advocate
              Chief Brian Coons, Cheektowaga Police Department
              Scott Zipp, Cheektowaga Central School District Superintendent

  

