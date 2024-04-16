Media Advisory: GTSC, DMV Kick Off 2024 “No Empty Chair” Education and Enforcement Campaign in Cheektowaga
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
MEDIA ADVISORY: GTSC, DMV KICK OFF 2024 “NO EMPTY CHAIR” EDUCATION AND ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN IN CHEEKTOWAGA
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will kick off the 2024 “No Empty Chair” education and enforcement campaign with a press event at Cheektowaga High School on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The teen driving safety education and enforcement campaign raises awareness of responsible driving in the hope there will be no empty chairs during prom and graduation season.
When: Thursday, April 18, 2024
11:00 AM to 11:45 AM
Where: Cheektowaga High School
3600 Union Road
Cheektowaga, New York 14225
Who: Mark J.F. Schroeder, Chair, Commissioner, Department of Motor Vehicles
Jacy Good, Distracted Driving Crash Survivor and Safe Driving Advocate
Chief Brian Coons, Cheektowaga Police Department
Scott Zipp, Cheektowaga Central School District Superintendent