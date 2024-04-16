[Latest] Global Forklift Market Size/Share Worth USD 168.6 Billion by 2033 at a 13.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Forklift Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 70.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 72.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 168.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 13.8% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Toyota Industries Corporation, KION Group AG, Jungheinrich AG, Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd., Crown Equipment Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Anhui Forklift Group Co.Ltd., Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Clark Material Handling Company, Komatsu Ltd., Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Lonking Holdings Limited, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Manitou Group, UniCarriers Corporation, Combili

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Forklift Market Size, Trends and Insights By Power Source (IC Engine Powered, Electric Powered), By Class (Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4, Class 5, Others), By End User (Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Automotive, Food Industry, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Forklift Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 70.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 72.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 168.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Forklift Market: Overview

A forklift, also referred to as a lift truck, is a motorized industrial truck designed to lift, move, and carry large items and cargo over short distances. Forklifts have fork-like prongs or platforms connected to the front that can be lifted and dropped hydraulically to raise and move items.

The rising preference for electric forklifts is due to their environmental friendliness, cheaper operating costs, and technical improvements that improve battery efficiency.

Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on safety features and automation, with the incorporation of cameras, sensors, and automated navigation systems to increase operator safety and efficiency.

Another noticeable development is the increase in renting and leasing options, which provide organizations with flexibility and cost savings. Furthermore, there is a rising need for specialized forklifts designed for certain sectors, such as narrow lane forklifts for warehouses and rough terrain forklifts for construction projects.

At last, globalization and e-commerce growth are driving the demand for more effective and agile material handling solutions, resulting in innovations and developments in the forklift market to suit changing client expectations.

By power source, IC engine powered segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. IC engine-powered forklifts remain popular because of their durability, high torque production, and extended running hours, which make them ideal for heavy-duty applications in industrial settings where electric alternatives may be impracticable.

By class, the class 3 segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Class 3 forklifts, which are noted for their maneuverability and effectiveness in small places, dominate the forklift industry owing to their appropriateness for interior activities and high-demand warehouse settings across the world.

By end user, the retail & wholesale segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The retail and wholesale industries fuel the forklift industry because of their high need for efficient material handling and logistical operations in warehouses, distribution centers, and retail stores.

Asia-Pacific dominates the forklift market on account of fast industrial development, booming e-commerce, the rise of manufacturing centers, increased port facilities, and government efforts boosting industrial automation and technology use.

Crown manufactures a comprehensive range of electric and gasoline-powered lift trucks and components at 23 plants across the globe. Product sales and services are handled via the company’s network of Crown-owned and independently operated retailers in major areas.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 72.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 168.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 70.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Power Source, Class, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Forklift market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Forklift industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Forklift Market: Regional Insight

By region, Forklift market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Forklift market in 2023 with a market share of 40.3% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Several reasons contribute to Asia-Pacific’s dominance in the forklift industry. Growing industrialization and infrastructural growth in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia have raised demand for forklifts in the logistics, manufacturing, and construction industries.

The region’s thriving e-commerce business drives up the need for material handling equipment to help with warehouse operations and distribution. Furthermore, the expansion of manufacturing centres and port facilities in Asia-Pacific increases the demand for forklifts for cargo handling and transportation.

Furthermore, government measures supporting automated manufacturing and the adoption of modern technologies help to drive market expansion. In general, Asia-Pacific’s economic development, industrial expansion, and changing logistics landscape make it a vital player in the worldwide forklift industry.

List of the prominent players in the Forklift Market:

Toyota Industries Corporation

KION Group AG

Jungheinrich AG

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd.

Crown Equipment Corporation

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Anhui Forklift Group Co.Ltd.

Hangcha Group Co. Ltd.

Clark Material Handling Company

Komatsu Ltd.

Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Lonking Holdings Limited

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Manitou Group

UniCarriers Corporation

Combilift Ltd.

Xiamen XGMA Machinery Co. Ltd.

EP Equipment Co. Ltd.

Tailift Co. Ltd.

Others

The Forklift Market is segmented as follows:

By Power Source

IC Engine Powered

Electric Powered

By Class

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4

Class 5

Others

By End User

Retail & Wholesale

Logistics

Automotive

Food Industry

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

