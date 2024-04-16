Global Stationery Products Market Size to be valued at US$ 271.0 billion by 2034 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Infusion of Technology with Standard Stationery Products Fuel Product Sales Globally. The Global Stationery Products market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2034. In 2023, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon

NEWARK, Del, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stationery product market is estimated to be worth US$ 160.9 billion in 2024. The rapidly evolving education sector especially helps the demand for stationery products to improve by leaps and bounds.



Through 2034, stationery product demand is set to progress at a CAGR of 5.3%. The addition of luxury items, such as premium pens, to stationery portfolios, is highlighted as a significant driver for demand. Personalized products are another avenue through which the market is progressing, as consumers look to make a statement with their stationery products.

By 2034, it is forecasted that the market value will have reached US$ 271.0 billion. Technology is not just seen as a threat by industry players. The infusion of technology with standard stationery products, creating popular items like electric erasers and digital writing pads, is endorsed to add considerable value to the market.

Get Recently Updated Report of Market as Sample Copy! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19362

Technology does hamper the market, however. The use of electronic products for tasks such as jotting down notes and marking calendars, traditionally done with the help of stationery, is cutting into the growth of the market. The education sector’s fascination with digital learning is also negatively impacting the market.

“Office use of stationery items is augmenting the residential use and creating more leeway for growth of the market. Despite the threat of digitization, the stationery product market proffers several opportunities to investors,” says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Stationery Product Market

The stationery product market is anticipated to be US$ 160.9 billion in value in 2024.

Paper products are the predominant type of product in the market. For the forecast period, paper products are penned in to progress at 5.1% CAGR.

Stationery products are primarily sold offline. For the 2024 to 2034 period, offline sales of stationery products are slotted in to register a CAGR of 4.9%.

South Korea is a promising country for the market. The CAGR for South Korea over the forecast period is projected to be 7.1%.

Japan is a country poised to be lucrative for the market. For the 2024 to 2034 period, the CAGR for Japan is pegged at 6.9%.

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% in the United Kingdom over the forecast period.

Competition Analysis of the Stationery Product Market

The stationery product market is competitive, with startup culture prominent. Startups are employing differentiation strategies to stand out from the crowd, while established players are looking to cultivate consumers through traditional means. Some of the prominent companies in the market include Faber Castell, Kokuyo Camlin, 3M, and Rifle Paper Co.

Ready to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19362

Recent Developments in the Stationery Product Market

In December 2023, DOMS Industries went public to raise funding.

In September 2023, Shakeel Group attracted discount strategies just in time for schools restarting.

In December 2022, Kokuyo Camlin products’ packaging received a fresh look to appeal more to consumers.





Key Players:

Faber Castell

Kokuyo Camlin

3M

Rifle Paper Co.

Reynolds





Country-wise Analysis

Countries CAGR (2024 to 2034) China 5.9 % Japan 6.9 % United States 5.6 % United Kingdom 6.6 % South Korea 7.1 %





Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19362

Key Segmentations:

By Type:

Paper Products

Writing Instruments

Art & Craft



By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on the Consumer Product Domain:

The office supply market is estimated to be sized at US$ 174.4 billion in 2024. From 2024 to 2034, the market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 2.4%. By 2034, the market is anticipated to have extended a value of US$ 221.0 billion.

is estimated to be sized at US$ 174.4 billion in 2024. From 2024 to 2034, the market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 2.4%. By 2034, the market is anticipated to have extended a value of US$ 221.0 billion. The luxury products for kids market size is projected to be worth US$ 41,669.7 million in 2024. The market is likely to reach US$ 73,155.9 million by 2034. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

size is projected to be worth US$ 41,669.7 million in 2024. The market is likely to reach US$ 73,155.9 million by 2034. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034. During the forecast period, the BRICS industry for disposable hygiene product is expected to garner a 11.90% CAGR and reach a size US$ 21,892.60 million by 2034.

is expected to garner a 11.90% CAGR and reach a size US$ 21,892.60 million by 2034. The global bookends market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 5.6% by garnering a market value of US$ 90 billion by 2033 .

is expected to register a positive CAGR of 5.6% by garnering a market value of US$ 90 billion by 2033 The book publishers market is estimated to top nearly US$ 96.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 141.7 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033.

is estimated to top nearly US$ 96.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 141.7 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033. The global handicraft market size is set to worth US$ 387.07 billion in 2024, a rise from US$ 357.40 billion in 2023. Handicraft sales are expected to hit US$ 1,050.53 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

size is set to worth US$ 387.07 billion in 2024, a rise from US$ 357.40 billion in 2023. Handicraft sales are expected to hit US$ 1,050.53 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. The educational toy market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.50%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 56,312.10 million in 2024 to US$ 1,39,554.3 million by 2034.

is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.50%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 56,312.10 million in 2024 to US$ 1,39,554.3 million by 2034. The global electric tiffin market is estimated to rise from US$ 1,157.40 million in 2024 to US$ 1,782.30 million by 2034. Sales of electric tiffin are anticipated to climb at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.

is estimated to rise from US$ 1,157.40 million in 2024 to US$ 1,782.30 million by 2034. Sales of electric tiffin are anticipated to climb at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period. The floral nectar market is anticipated to be worth US$ 4,606.5 million in 2024. The market recorded a valuation of US$ 3,332.3 million in 2023. For the forecast period of 2024 to 2034, the CAGR for the market is a solid 4.8%.





About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of ~400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube