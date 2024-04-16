CARBIOS wins "So French So Innovative" award at InnoEX 2024, Hong Kong, recognizing French innovation in Asia Pacific

Clermont-Ferrand, France, Tuesday 16 April 2024 (6.30pm CET) CARBIOS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, was awarded 1st prize in the "So French So Innovative" Award organized by Business France, the Hong Kong Committee of French Foreign Trade Advisors (CCEF), La French Tech and its partners at InnoEX 2024 (taking place in Hong Kong from 13 to 16 April). The award recognizes French innovation to promote and support French Tech in the Asia-Pacific region. The final awards ceremony was held on the French pavilion in the presence of members of the Hong Kong Government and Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong.

Emmanuel Ladent, CEO of CARBIOS: "Asia-Pacific is a key market for our PET biorecycling solution, and the "So French So Innovative" Award is a recognition that supports CARBIOS’ prospection and commercial deployment in the region. CARBIOS' technology is generating a lot of interest, leading to promising discussions and the exploration of commercial agreements to support the sustainability commitments and international operations of current and future partners."

Pascal Gondrand, General Manager of Business France in mainland China and Hong Kong: "CARBIOS’ ability to innovate and the positive impact of its PET biorecycling solution impressed the jury, and stood out from the 30 other companies taking part."

CARBIOS strengthens its global presence to stimulate international sales

In a dynamic global PET market, where the share of recycled PET will increase, CARBIOS' ambition is to become a leading r-PET player by 2035. CARBIOS has extended its international reach to boost its commercial deployment worldwide. Teams in place in key markets are dedicated to identifying business opportunities and establishing commercial partnerships for PET biorecycling technology, with first agreements expected in 2024. To date, CARBIOS is represented in 3 key regions: Europe, North America (including Canada) and Asia (China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and soon India).

Stéphane FERREIRA, Chief Biorecycling Business Officer, CARBIOS : "As Asia is a key market for CARBIOS due to the concentration of approximately 80% of the world's PET production, mainly in China, we recognize the strategic importance of establishing a strong presence in this region. CARBIOS is ready to seize a significant opportunity, supported by our expert teams on the ground who are dedicated to establishing CARBIOS in the market and implementing sustainable solutions."

PET biorecycling technology

CARBIOS is actively promoting its revolutionary technology for the enzymatic depolymerization of PET, the world's second most widely used plastic. Many industries are interested in CARBIOS' technology, with PET producers and chemical companies being natural potential customers for a technology that enables true PET circularity with alternative raw materials to petro-sourced monomers, and is fully compatible with existing polymerization plants. By giving value to all possible sources of PET waste, including complex plastic packaging and textile waste, CARBIOS is also naturally targeting waste management companies, to whom it offers profitable new outlets for waste that is currently little or poorly recycled. CARBIOS will provide future licensees with methodological support for sourcing local feedstock.

CARBIOS' technology also offers a solution for brands to meet growing regulatory requirements and their own ambitious sustainability targets for the use of r-PET in their products and packaging. CARBIOS is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food and apparel industries, with a view to improving the recyclability and circularity of their products. CARBIOS founded a packaging consortium with L'Oréal and joined by Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium.

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first industrial plant, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is currently under construction. CARBIOS, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products’ recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium.

Visit www.carbios.com/en to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

For latest news and media assets, visit our newsroom: www.carbios.com/newsroom/en/

LinkedIn: CARBIOS / Instagram: insidecarbios

