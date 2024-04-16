Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS): Walk-in clinic - May 2024, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 15 May 2024, 16:00 (CEST) to 15 May 2024, 17:00 (CEST)

This walk-in clinic on CTIS functionalities provides an opportunity for sponsors to receive practical information about the Clinical Trials Information System by asking questions to CTIS experts in real time.

The CTIS experts will address all the questions related to system functionalities. Questions about the interpretation of the Clinical Trial Regulation and /or national processes are out of the scope of this event.

The event is open to all sponsor organisations, including pharmaceutical companies, contract research organisations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and academic organisations. It will be broadcasted live; no registration is required for those wishing to follow the live broadcast on EMA’s website.

To make the best out of this session, attendees are highly recommended to first consult the available online training and support materials:

CTIS online modular training programme, including frequently asked questions (FAQs) per module

CTIS Sponsor handbook

CTIS Reference materials for clinical trial sponsors

EMA cannot provide attendees certificates of attendance for this event.

A video recording is made available after the event. Processing and publication of the video recording typically take up to 60 days. Please subscribe to the Clinical Trials Highlights newsletter for updates on the availability of CTIS event video recordings.