EMA traineeship programme informative session, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 23 April 2024, 10:00 (CEST) to 23 April 2024, 11:00 (CEST)

Would you like to know what are the requirements to apply to a traineeship at EMA? How is the selection process? What to expect if you are selected? Join this information session and learn how to apply to the EMA traineeship, eligibility requirements, steps on the selection process and practical aspects of being a trainee at the European Medicines Agency.

