National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association Appoints Chad Rakow as New Executive Director
NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Chad Rakow brings 20 years of experience in the terrazzo industry to his role leading the trade association.
National Trade Association Hires Former Member Contractor to Lead the Group into its Second Century.
His experience as a terrazzo contractor is a huge asset in his new role as executive director, and his appointment has been met with widespread and enthusiastic approval by the membership.”FREDERICKSBURG , TEXAS, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An industry professional with 20 years of experience in terrazzo contracting, Chad Rakow has been appointed by the National Terrazzo and Mosaic Association (NTMA) as its new executive director. Mr. Rakow previously held the position of vice president at John Caretti & Company in Morton Grove, Illinois, a charter member company of the NTMA. His tenure as executive director began on April 14 at the NTMA’s 101st national convention in Tucson.
— Leslie Carrio, NTMA board president
Mr. Rakow began his career at Caretti as a project manager at age 24 after working for four years in his family’s flooring business. He lives in the Chicago area with his wife, Megan, and their two children.
Mr. Rakow served on the NTMA board of directors for the past five years and is a former North Central Terrazzo Association president. Representing the association’s North Central zone on the NTMA board, Mr. Rakow also served on several committees. During the search for the new executive director, he realized the position involves the elements of his career that he’s most passionate about. “What keeps the fire burning in me is educating people about terrazzo and what’s great about it,” he said.
Leslie Carrio, immediate past president of the NTMA Board and president of DePaoli Mosaic Company of Canton, Massachusetts, believes that Mr. Rakow’s passion for terrazzo and experience in the industry will benefit him in his new role and the association.
“During Chad’s five years as a member of the NTMA Board of Directors, he approached all decisions thoughtfully and was always willing to consider an alternate point of view,” Ms. Carrio said. “Since terrazzo is a specialty trade requiring specialized knowledge, his experience as a terrazzo contractor is a huge asset in his new role as executive director, and his appointment has been met with widespread and enthusiastic approval by the membership.”
The new director’s vision for the association is to ensure its adaptability to continue to thrive for the next 100 years by focusing on the association’s strategic goals. While broadening the association’s reach in promoting terrazzo, he also aims to maintain a high member approval rating. Mr. Rakow plans to bring new energy to the group by prioritizing personal connections with members and strong communications, and strengthening ties with regional terrazzo associations. He also aims to solidify the association’s positioning as the governing body and independent source of information for the terrazzo industry.
Quality installations, technical excellence, and terrazzo’s assets of durability, design flexibility, and optimal life cycle savings are central to the messaging the NTMA plans to continue communicating. As a small specialty industry, “quality is taken extremely seriously in the NTMA,” Mr. Rakow noted. "We are highly protective of terrazzo’s reputation.”
The NTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship, education, and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its 152 members in their trade and service to the construction industry.
The NTMA provides complimentary services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo is a composite material combining a cement or resinous matrix with aggregates of natural stone, recycled glass, or other synthetic material. Most commonly poured in place, it is cured and ground to a smooth finish. Originating in 15th-century Italy, terrazzo descended from the mosaic artistry of Ancient Rome. It evolved as a sustainable building system as resourceful Venetian marble workers discovered a creative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.
Chad Rakow
National Terrazzo & Mosaic Assocation
+1 847-921-0874
chad@ntma.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok