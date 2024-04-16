Frequence’s New Owned & Operated Automation Increases Sales for Publishers

O&O Automation Delivers Efficiency and Performance for AIM Media

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, announced today the launch of a suite of publisher-specific tools that automate digital owned & operated (O&O) ad sales through its multichannel sales, fulfillment, and reporting platform.



The enhanced audience targeting features, which automate real-time availability checks, delivery, and reporting of first-party inventory, have been adopted by AIM Media, which has enabled Frequence’s technology for all local sellers across markets in Ohio, Indiana, and Texas

“Media companies have long sought to automate O&O fulfillment, making it easier to drive sales of first-party inventory at the local level. In the past, much of this has required manual support from operations teams,” said Oliver Jacob, President of Frequence. “Our new tools enable media companies to eliminate manual steps, making it easier for sales teams to propose, execute, and report digital O&O campaigns at scale from one platform.”

The new features are compatible with SmartProposal, Frequence’s AI-powered media proposal and automation platform. Built on Frequence’s end-to-end workflow, creative, and campaign management platform, these innovative publisher-specific features enable seamless delivery optimization across a publisher’s first-party and audience extension inventory.

“AIM Media is embarking on an exciting next phase of our digital transformation as we connect our most powerful asset – local content and first party data – to the broader digital ecosystem in a manner that benefits our advertisers,” said Gilbert Ramirez, Director of Digital Fulfillment Operations at AIM Media. “Frequence has enabled us to automate previously cumbersome fulfillment processes, resulting in a sharp increase in sales and dramatic reduction in time spent executing orders.”

About Frequence

Frequence is the leading provider of software for media companies to automate and grow their local advertising sales. Through its full-stack workflow and campaign management software, Frequence provides the necessary tools to launch, manage, and optimize multichannel campaigns. From sales intelligence to measurement and analytic tools - all integrated within a platform that creates personalized, multichannel media proposals with campaign insights - Frequence users have a complete end-to-end solution.

In an industry overwhelmed by point solutions, especially among media companies and buyers, Frequence has developed the first, comprehensive platform that empowers users with state-of-the-art technology while optimizing person-to-person relationships. Leveraging an advanced framework and AI, Frequence makes selling local advertising scalable and profitable.

