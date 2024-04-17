Odeeo expands US presence with hire of audio streaming veteran

Amit Monheit, CEO, Odeeo

Spotify executive joins the in-game audio advertising leader to supercharge North American expansion

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odeeo, the leading global in-game audio advertising platform, today announces the expansion of its US footprint with the addition of a key industry veteran to the team. Following Odeeo’s 566% net revenue growth and yearly Daily Active User (DAU) growth of 260% in 2023, James Cowan joins as US Commercial Lead as the company expands in the US market this year.

Cowan comes to Odeeo from Spotify, where he spent seven years and most recently served as Head of Programmatic Sales, Americas. He’ll be focused on Odeeo’s strategic commercial relationships with agencies, DSP’s (Demand Side Platforms), and key strategic partners, while also helping to grow Odeeo’s US sales organization.

James Cowan, US Commercial Lead at Odeeo, said, “I’m thrilled to be joining Odeeo and championing the power of in-game audio to advertisers and partners. After seeing how audio can effectively deliver scale and outcomes for brands at Spotify, it’s exciting to be able to advocate for the next great audio channel - mobile gaming.”

Early last year, Teresa Elliott joined Odeeo’s Advisory Board, to help it achieve its goals of wider US expansion in 2024. Elliott, who is currently Chief Revenue Officer at audio agency Ad Results Media, serves as an outside advisor, bringing her unique perspective on the advertising landscape. Prior to taking on her role as CRO at Ad Results Media, Elliott spent over 15 years in the digital ad industry, first at Microsoft and then at Spotify, where she served as Head of Global Agency & Joint Business Plan Development.

Amit Monheit, CEO at Odeeo, added, “James and Teresa are tremendous additions to the Odeeo team, and it says a lot that leaders of this caliber believe in our product and mission. We’ve been committed to our visibility in the US since we launched, through participation in the IAB’s Gaming and Audio committees as well as several strategic partnerships, and this marks the next phase of Odeeo’s evolution in the States.”

About Odeeo

Odeeo is building the future of audio advertising. Founded in 2021 by a pair of ad tech veterans, Odeeo is creating solutions for publishers to unlock the fastest-growing segment of marketing spend, while empowering advertisers to reach mobile audiences at scale. Odeeo is based in Tel Aviv with a rapidly growing team across Europe and the US, and is backed by notable investors like Play Ventures and Heracles. Visit http://www.odeeo.io to learn more about how audio is revolutionizing in-app advertising.