Tuesday, April 16, 2024

DMV REMINDS MOTORCYCLISTS OF APRIL 30 DEADLINE TO RENEW REGISTRATIONS

Registrations Can be Renewed Online on DMV Website



The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminded motorcycle owners today to renew their registrations before they expire April 30. Motorcycles are registered for one year, and all motorcycle registrations expire on April 30. Registration Renewals can be done quickly and easily on the DMV website.

“Many motorcyclists begin to make travel plans as we get further into spring,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J. F. Schroeder. “In just a few minutes, you can conveniently and securely renew your motorcycle registration online and get ready for a season of enjoying travel along New York’s many scenic roadways.”

Motorcycles must be inspected at least once every 12 months at a station licensed by DMV to perform motorcycle safety inspections. Look for a blue and orange or blue and gold sign reading "Official NYS Motorcycle Inspection Station." The DMV website enables you to find a registered business.

If a motorcycle is suspended or revoked, or if the motorcycle has not been inspected in the past 12 months, its registration cannot be renewed. If the registration is expired for more than a year, you will have to reregister it at a DMV office or by mail.

To be operated on public roadways, motorcycles must have liability insurance coverage. This applies whether the motorcycle is registered in New York or out of state.

With the improved weather, drivers should expect to see more motorcyclists and give them room, just as they should be increasingly aware of bicyclists and pedestrians.

Safety Tips for Drivers:

Watch for motorcycles. Be aware of motorcycles sharing our roadways during all seasons, but particularly during the spring and summer months when riding is most popular.

Yield to motorcycles. Don't turn quickly in front of an on-coming motorcycle as it may be traveling faster than it appears.

Look Twice and Save a Life. Check your mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes. Also, when negotiating busy intersections, look twice for motorcycles before proceeding safely. Because they are smaller, they may be hard to see.

Be a responsible driver. Ensure your vehicle is in safe operating condition and that all safety equipment is properly adjusted. Observe and obey all traffic laws, signs, and signals, and make sure that any items you are hauling are properly secured before driving.

Stay focused on the road and your surroundings. Never drive distracted. Don't let cell phones and other activities distract you from your core mission — driving safely.

Drive sober. Never drive impaired by alcohol or drugs and discourage others from doing so. Impaired driving is an indiscriminate killer with no demographic barriers.

Safety Tips for Motorcyclists:

Protect your melon. Always wear a DOT-approved helmet and eye protection. "Novelty Helmets" are not approved and offer little protection to the rider in a crash. In fact, they are illegal to wear on New York roadways.

Always wear high quality riding gear. Designed to protect the rider during a fall. This includes over-the-ankle boots, full finger gloves with padding in addition to jackets and pants with armor protection at impact points.

Be conspicuous. Wear high visibility vests, garments with reflective features and accessories to boost your visibility to other drivers.

Maintain your motorcycle properly. Ensure your lights and horn are working and both mirrors are adjusted. Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have legal tread depth. Remember, motorcycles maintain a smaller tire contact patch on the roadway when compared to other vehicles. Good traction is a key component to safe handling and braking in normal and adverse situations.

Maintain a high level of awareness. Scan the roadway constantly. If you are tired, take a break and re-energize to boost your concentration.

Drive sober. Never ride impaired by alcohol or drugs and discourage other riders from making a bad choice.

Turn left with caution. Most crashes between cars and motorcycles involve turning left. If you are preparing to cross traffic or turn left, take a second look to make sure it is safe to proceed.

Slow down. Slow down, take your time and maintain control of the motorcycle.

Allow adequate space between you and the vehicle in front of you. Use the "two second" rule as a safety zone.

Observe and obey all traffic laws, signs and signals.

Let other motorists know your intentions. Signal when you turn with your directional lights or hand signals. Also, flashing your brake light periodically before you stop will alert drivers behind you to be cautious!

To learn more about owning a motorcycle, visit DMV’s motorcycle manual web page.

For motorcycle safety information, visit the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee motorcycle web page.

For more information about the DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov or follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

