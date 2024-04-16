Concierge Auctions: Bel Air Trophy Property Achieves $18.844 Million at Auction in Just 32 Days

10710 Chalon Road, Bel Air, California Multi-level indoor-outdoor entertaining Exclusive Bel Air, overlooking golf course Contemporary trophy estate with city views Private 1-acre property cantilevers over the hills

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Concierge Auctions announced that 10710 Chalon Road, a trophy estate nestled within the exclusive Bel-Air Country Club neighborhood along West Hollywood’s prestigious Hills in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, is pending sale. The property achieved $18.844 million at auction in just 32 days in cooperation with Aaron Kirman of AKG Christie's International Real Estate.

As the world’s largest luxury real estate marketplace, Concierge Auctions is no stranger to selling exceptional properties. Concierge Auctions currently holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction, a sprawling California estate called “The One,” which sold for $141 million in 2022. Notably, Concierge Auctions successfully auctioned “La Dune,” the dual-home property on Gin Lane in Southampton for a record-breaking $88.48 million in January 2024.

“The pending sale of 10710 Chalon Road marks a significant milestone in the luxury real estate market, underscoring its exceptional appeal and timeless elegance,” stated Chad Roffers, CEO and co-founder of Concierge Auctions. “Our platform has proven its efficacy in connecting high-end properties with qualified buyers, facilitating seamless transactions with transparency and speed. We are delighted to have once again collaborated with Aaron Kirman and his team to bring this extraordinary estate to market.”

In just 32 days of exposure, the auction attracted attention from luxury real estate enthusiasts globally for the property, representing a unique opportunity for buyers to acquire a statement residence in one of Los Angeles' most esteemed zip codes.

“The successful sale of 10710 Chalon Road underscores the enduring allure of the Bel-Air neighborhood and the timeless appeal of luxury living in Los Angeles,” said Kirman. “As a testament to our collective expertise and dedication, we are thrilled to have achieved this milestone together, reflecting the efficiency and effectiveness that working with Concierge Auctions always brings. I look forward to our next sale together.”

With its unparalleled craftsmanship and sophistication, 10710 Chalon Road, with approximately $60 million invested into its development to date andy 75%± of the estate completed, is refined living in one of the world's most sought-after locations.The estate’s design exudes privacy, tranquility, and opulence, with meticulous attention to detail evident throughout a grand, open floor plan that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces, and an ideal setting for luxurious entertainment and relaxation, from the multi-level outdoor terrace overlooking the Bel-Air Country Club to the regulation-size tennis court and state-of-the-art amenities.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.



