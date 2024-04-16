Finding for Recovery Issued Against Tremont City Fiscal Officer over Late Retirement System Remittances, Tax and Credit Card Payments

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $1,182 was issued Tuesday against the fiscal officer for the Village of Tremont City in Clark County over penalties that resulted from late retirement system remittances and tax and credit card payments.

Megan Mulkey and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the total, which included $1,020 in interest and late charges from late payments for two village credit cards and $162 in penalties and interest charges from late remittances to the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Auditors noted, “These incurred costs were unnecessary expenditures that did not serve a proper public purpose and could have been avoided had the funds been remitted by the required due dates.”

The finding for recovery was included in an audit of the village’s finances from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.

Copies of the complete report are available online via Search Audits (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

