Snack Industry Leader Snax-Sational Brands To Launch Cookie Pop OREO and Candy Pop M&Ms Popcorn At Dollar General

Cookie Pop Oreo® and Candy Pop M&M’s Minis® Officially Launches in Dollar General Stores Nationwide for April 2024 in New 4oz Snacking Popcorn Size

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release: (Orlando, FL - April 15, 2024) -- SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere popcorn brand, inclusive of Cookie Pop, Candy Pop and Cereal Pop, officially expands its retail footprint with the national roll out into 19,000 Dollar General stores, paired with the introduction of a special 4 oz size snacking silhouette exclusive to the retail giant. (www.dollargeneral.com)

COOKIE POP OREO® made with real OREO cookie pieces and CANDY POP M&M’s Minis® made with M&M’s Minis candy, are America’s favorite sweet and savory popcorn treats, now officially launch in Dollar General stores across the United States as the brand continues its growing retail expansion.

SNAX-Sational Brands is the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving, with their popular Cookie Pop, Candy Pop and Cereal Pop flavor offerings. The combination has become the go-to snacking item at both Hollywood premieres, Gen-Z snacking and at-home movie watching.

Dollar General is focused on making it easier for consumers to shop for everyday needs and wants by offering the most popular brands at low everyday prices in convenient locations across the United States, and online.

“We are so excited to roll out COOKIE POP OREO® and CANDY POP M&M’s Minis® with Dollar General in our 4oz bag size as part of our new partnership with this retail staple, making it accessible to as many consumers as possible while keeping it affordable, and meeting Dollar General's 'Save Time, Save Money Everyday' philosophy.” - Mike Hagan, CEO, SNAX-Sational Brands

SNAX-Sational Brands Group premiere popcorn brands, COOKIE POP, CANDY POP and CEREAL POP’s additional flavor profiles are available online (http://snaxsationalbrands.com/) and also include CANDY POP TWIX®, CANDY POP SNICKERS®, CANDY POP BUTTERFINGER®, COOKIE POP made with NUTTER BUTTER® cookie pieces and CEREAL POP made with FRUITY PEBBLES® cereal and COCOA PEBBLES® cereal.

About Cookie Pop, Candy Pop and Cereal Pop:

SNAX-Sational Brands’ established premiere power duo COOKIE POP and CANDY POP, continues to be an innovative popcorn snacking leader combining everyone’s favorite things; ready-to-eat popcorn featuring America’s cookie and candy favorites, yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation, and recently adding CEREAL POP to their portfolio. The better-for-you-snack is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, cookie or candy-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack” by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media and celebrities, from Cardi B., Lance Bass, David Dobrik, Joey King, Victoria Justice, Kourtney Kardashian, Mario Lopez, Kevin Hart, Lucy Hale.

Additionally, SNAX-sational Brands is a proud supporter of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation Children’s Hospital Network nationwide. (www.ryanfoundation.org). The Seacrest Studios make it possible for children and teens to get behind the camera and mic to develop, star and interact in original TV and radio programming during their hospital stays, as well as provide entertainment to families and patients of the Children’s Hospitals that are there for care.

Follow @CookiePop_CandyPop #CookiePop #CandyPop #CerealPop on social media for news and updates, and visit the brand’s website inclusive of their e-commerce shop online at www.cookiepopcandypop.com

